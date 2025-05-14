Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
14.05.2025 01:02 Uhr
Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers Announces New DBA: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers

Finanznachrichten News

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers, a trusted law firm with offices in Clearwater, Tampa, St. Petersburg, New Port Richey, and Safety Harbor, is proud to announce its new DBA name: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers.

Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers Logo

Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers Logo

This name change reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to serving victims of motor vehicle collisions and other personal injury accidents throughout Florida.

Built on Results, Backed by Experience

With over 60 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers have earned a reputation for delivering results-driven, compassionate legal representation. They've guided thousands of clients through some of the most difficult times in their lives - securing more than $200 million in settlements and verdicts in the process.

The new name highlights their leadership in car accident litigation while reinforcing the firm's mission of providing skilled advocacy across all areas of personal injury law.

Skilled Legal Advocates With Top Awards and Recognition

The team at Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers has received numerous accolades from clients, peers, and respected legal organizations, including:

  • AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell

  • Membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

  • Named among Tampa Bay's Top Trial Lawyers

  • Over 1,000 five-star client reviews

Founding attorney Mark Roman is also a Board Certified Civil Trial Specialist by the Florida Bar - an honor held by only about 2% of attorneys in the state. These distinctions reflect not just results, but the firm's experience, ethical standards, and dedication to client advocacy.

Contact Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers For Legal Help

Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers represents clients in cases involving auto accidents, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, wrongful death, and other incidents arising due to negligence. If you or a loved one were injured in the Tampa Bay area, contact the firm for a free consultation. An experienced Florida personal injury lawyer can help you evaluate your case and pursue the full compensation you deserve for your injuries.

As the firm moves forward under its new name, its mission remains the same: to stand up for those hurt by negligence or wrongdoing and help them rebuild their lives.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Roman Austin Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 1811 N. Belcher Road, Suite I-1

  • City: Clearwater

  • State: Florida

  • Zip: 33765

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (727) 787-2500

  • Website: https://romanaustin.com/

Contact Information

Ashley Elo
Marketing Manager
ashley@romanaustin.com
727-787-2500

SOURCE: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/roman-austin-personal-injury-lawyers-announces-new-dba-roman-aus-1027466

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
