MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai Commits $22M FDI to Pakistan, Launches National AI Digital Transformation Push

ISLAMABAD and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai, a California-based artificial intelligence company competing with OpenAI and Google in the AI space with a unique suite of large reasoning models and AGI agents has announced a $22 million foreign direct investment into Pakistan to establish it as a global hub for applied AI innovation.
The announcement was made by Founder & CEO Belal Faruki during the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Conference, which took place April 29-30, 2025, in Islamabad, Pakistan, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, international delegates, and global tech leaders.
"This isn't outsourcing-this is digital nation-building," said Belal Faruki. "We're not just bringing capital-we're bringing our most advanced agentic, autonomous systems, large reasoning models, AI knowhow and co-creating sovereign AI solutions with Pakistan."
Key Strategic Initiatives
MindHYVE.ai outlined a five-year plan to:
- Launch three AI Labs in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for R&D, workforce training, and entrepreneurship.
- Seed 20-30 AI-powered startups across strategic verticals.
- Hire 1,500-5,000 professionals, empowering them with AI fluency to scale local expertise.
- Expand AI in education, including pilots in Kohat and the upcoming national deployment of ArthurAI, a revolutionary AGI-powered learning platform.
- Deploy agentic systems in healthcare, enabling precision diagnostics, intelligent treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes.
- Partner with NGOs, the Higher Education Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, SIFC and other ministries to implement AI across public sector operations.
Pakistan: The First AGI Frontier
This investment represents the first national-scale deployment of MindHYVE.ai's U.S.-engineered agentic systems-placing Pakistan at the forefront of sovereign AI development.
The MindHYVE.ai delegation was later hosted at a private dinner by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House, where long-term digital infrastructure partnerships were further explored.
"Pakistan has the population, the talent, and now the technology," said Belal Faruki. "This is digital self-determination in action."
About MindHYVE.ai
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai builds domain-specific AGI agents, autonomous and semi-autonomous agentic systems, and domain specific large reasoning models to transform national infrastructure and industry through intelligent automation and decision systems.
