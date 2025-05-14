Tradable Bits Signs League-Wide Deal with Canada's Northern Super League to Build Fandoms and Supercharge Sponsorship Efforts

All Six NSL Clubs in Canada's professional women's soccer league have all Signed with Tradable Bits

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Tradable Bits has signed a league-wide deal to build fandoms and supercharge sponsorship efforts with Northern Super League (NSL) , the highly anticipated all-new Canadian professional women's soccer league launched this past month. All six NSL clubs have also signed with Tradable Bits for club-level support. Tradable Bits will provide data acquisition, analysis, and activation solutions at the league and team levels.

The Northern Super League is dedicated to providing top-tier opportunities for athletes and inspiring the next generation of players and fans. The league's founding clubs are Calgary Wild FC , Halifax Tides FC , Montréal Roses , Ottawa Rapid FC , AFC Toronto and Vancouver Rise FC . Founding partners include Canadian Tire, SportChek, Doordash, Intact Insurance, WestJet, and Toyota along with BMO, Coca-Cola, Simons, Ticketmaster, and Hummel.

NSL matches are broadcast on TSN, RDS and CBC/Radio-Canada platforms in Canada and on ESPN+ in the United States.

"The Northern Super League is joining a massive global movement in women's sports that's catapulted women's soccer to the fastest-growing sport globally," said Greg Bobolo, Chief Revenue Officer, Tradable Bits. "We are thrilled to partner with the NSL to grow its fan base and create a data-driven foundation for long-term success. By leveraging our fan engagement platform and real-time insights, we're ensuring that NSL teams, partners, and sponsors can connect with fans in meaningful ways, delivering personalized experiences that drive passion, loyalty, and revenue."

Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League, said, "The launch of the Northern Super League has marked an exciting new era for professional women's soccer in Canada, and building a passionate, engaged fan base is at the heart of our mission. Partnering with Tradable Bits allows us to connect with fans in innovative, data-driven ways, creating experiences that deepen their connection to the game. Tradable Bits' Canadian expertise in fan engagement will be instrumental in growing our league, driving commercial success, and ensuring the NSL becomes a powerhouse in global women's soccer."

The NSL will rely on Tradable Bits to help cultivate its fan base from the ground up. Tradable Bits' CRM will acquire, analyze, and activate first-party data to maximize NSL's marketing efforts across platforms, including email, SMS, digital, social, in-venue, broadcast, and more. It will also integrate with ticketing and marketing automation systems. The NSL kicked off marketing efforts pre-season with an enter-to-win contest whereby winning fans had the opportunity to fly with WestJet to a home opener of their choice. The contest relied on Tradable Bits' library of more than 50 interactive engagement templates uniquely designed to appeal to sports and entertainment fans.

All NSL clubs are now part of Tradable Bits' "Stronger Together," a technology-enabled platform that turns passive exposure into measurable engagement. This partnership gives the NSL, its clubs, and their sponsors access to a unified platform that builds, launches, and tracks fan campaigns across web, social, DOOH, on-premise, and mobile channels. Content is personalized by team, region, demographic, and fan behaviour, making every activation more targeted and impactful. Tradable Bits makes it easy for leagues and brands of any size to deploy high-performance digital assets, grow their fanbase, and deliver tangible ROI. By powering smarter sponsorships, Stronger Together helps ensure the long-term commercial sustainability of women's sport-giving brands the insights they need to invest with confidence.

The NSL joins Tradable Bits' rapidly expanding roster of league-wide clients that includes Rugby Canada, Australian Football League, Northern Basketball League, Netball Australia, Netball New Zealand, and East Asia Super League.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organisations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organisations. More than 100 leading organisations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC , Halifax Tides FC , Montréal Roses , Ottawa Rapid FC , AFC Toronto , and Vancouver Rise FC . Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For the latest league news and ticket information, visit www.NSL.ca .

###

Vancouver Rise fans submitted photos as part of the "GET ON THE BIG SCREEN" activation from Tradable Bits.

Contact:

Julie Mathis

julie@thecrooksgroup.com

SOURCE: Tradable Bits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tradable-bits-signs-league-wide-deal-with-canadas-northern-super-1027237