AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, the period ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $1.26 million as of March 31, 2025 as compared to approximately $1.31 million as of December 31, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter was approximately $621,000, an increase of 19.5% compared to $520,000 in the first quarter last year.

Gross profit was a negative $6,900, or negative 1.1% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $22,000, or 4.2% gross margin, in the first quarter last year. The negative gross margin reflects costs associated with recent expansion initiatives as the team is expanded to support expected future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $486,000, an increase of 64.2% compared to $296,000 in the first quarter last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to higher salary expenses, as the Company recruited more employees to support business expansion initiatives, as well as an increase in credit loss allowance, due to challenges in collecting receivables from debtors.

Net loss was approximately $489,000 an increase of 73.4% compared to a loss of approximately $282,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $482,000 an increase of 73.5% compared to a loss of approximately $278,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately $468,000, or $(0.01) per share, an increase of 43.1% compared to a loss of approximately $327,000, or $(0.00) for the first quarter of 2024.

EBITDA was approximately negative $465,000, a decrease of 274% compared to approximately $267,000 in the first quarter last year.

CEO of AsiaFIN, KC Wong said, "AsiaFiN continues to expand its addressable market, positioning the company for significant growth. In the first quarter, we successfully entered the Middle East market, securing contracts with a major government financial institution. These relationships are expected to contribute to revenue beginning in the second half of this year, and we are pursuing additional opportunities in the region."

"From a seasonality perspective, the first quarter, typically incurs higher expenses related to the renewal of maintenance contracts, with revenue contributions increasing as the year progresses," continued Mr. Wong. "We also accelerated our onboarding of staff to support our growth, leading to higher operating cost in the first quarter of 2025 and resulting in temporary negative gross margins. We anticipate returning to positive gross margins in the second quarter and for the remainder of the year."

"Our first quarter revenue growth accelerated nearly 20%, reflecting strong demand for our solutions," added Mr. Wong. "Our focus remains on leveraging our business model to convert incremental revenue into cash generation. We are balancing growth and the need for increased staffing with the goal of profitability to most effectively take advantage of global demand."

"Our core revenue generating unit, Regtech, delivered nearly 110% revenue growth year-over-year, as we continue to invest in this business unit," Wong concluded. "We continue to invest in our Robotic Process Automation (RPA) segment, moving toward positive gross margins as we scale this business. Management continues to believe RPA has the potential for significant revenue growth and margin potential."

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 REVENUE $ 621,179 $ 519,752 COST OF REVENUE (including $46,029 and $27,234 of cost of service revenue to related party for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (628,092 ) (497,824 ) GROSS (LOSS)/PROFIT $ (6,913 ) $ 21,928 SHARE OF LOSS FROM OPERATION OF ASSOCIATE (1 ) (9,599 ) OTHER INCOME 3,282 1,994 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (including $24,452 and $22,712 of selling, general and administrative expenses to related party for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (485,831 ) $ (295,839 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (489,463 ) $ (281,516 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSES - - NET LOSS (489,463 ) $ (281,516 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 7,034 3,405 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP. (482,429 ) (278,111 ) Other comprehensive income: - Foreign currency translation loss 14,044 (48,950 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (468,385 ) $ (327,061 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED (0.01 ) (0.00 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED $ 81,838,994 $ 81,551,838

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (482,429 ) $ (278,111 ) Minority interest (7,034 ) (3,405 ) Share of loss from operation of associate 1 9,599 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,730 28,032 Disposal of asset (11,248 ) - Provision for credit loss allowance 105,903 29,278 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Account payables 86,234 1,862 Account receivables 139,261 291,364 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 6,587 (7,966 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities (43,770 ) (66,897 ) Deferred revenue 214,690 168,309 Tax assets (12,515 ) (30,942 ) Income tax payable (57,451 ) - Change in lease liability (14,107 ) (14,346 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (45,148 ) $ 126,777 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (16,258 ) (8,006 ) Disposal of property, plant and equipment 11,248 - Investment in associate - (35,473 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,010 ) $ (43,479 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common shares 9,000 - Advance from director (14,623 ) (15,846 ) Repayment of hire purchase - (2,757 ) Advances to related companies (1,403 ) (224 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (7,026 ) $ (18,827 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 5,915 $ (16,888 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (51,269 ) $ 47,583 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,309,929 1,234,188 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 1,258,660 $ 1,281,771 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 23,675 $ 29,404 Cash paid for interest paid $ 541 $ 776

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (audited)

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)

As of

March 31, 2025 As of

December 31, 2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,258,660 $ 1,309,929 Account receivables, net 947,519 1,184,130 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 140,743 146,233 Amount due from related parties 5,244 3,809 Tax assets 295,036 280,354 Total current assets $ 2,647,202 $ 2,924,455 Non-current Assets Right-of-use assets, net $ 633,716 $ 615,444 Property, plant and equipment, net 619,004 614,673 Deferred income tax assets 326 324 Investment in associates 8,003 7,944 Total non-current assets $ 1,261,049 $ 1,238,385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,908,251 $ 4,162,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and accrued liabilities $ 1,010,154 $ 1,151,256 Account payables (including $59,042 and $19,984 of account payable to related party as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively) 125,997 39,296 Income tax payable 3,357 60,483 Amount due to director 132,465 146,018 Lease liability - current portion 58,891 64,787 Total current liabilities $ 1,330,864 $ 1,461,840 Non-current liabilities Lease liability - non-current portion 574,825 550,657 Deferred tax liabilities 5,029 4,991 Total non-current liabilities $ 579,854 $ 555,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,910,718 $ 2,017,488 STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 81,915,838 and 81,551,838 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 8,192 8,155 Additional paid-in capital 10,795,250 10,467,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (257,826 ) (271,870 ) Accumulated deficit (8,522,029 ) (8,039,600 ) Non-controlling interest (26,054 ) (19,020 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 1,997,533 $ 2,145,352 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,908,251 $ 4,162,840

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and now in Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of AsiaFIN and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

AsiaFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with AsiaFIN's operating history, recent history of losses and profits, ability to adequately protect its software innovations, dependence on key executives, ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, other factors described in AsiaFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in AsiaFIN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

