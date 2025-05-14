Crewstone International Sdn Bhd: Crewstone International and Solyco Capital Announce Partnership to Create New Investment and Acquisition Opportunities in the UK and US to Be Fueled by $165MM+ in Committed Capital

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Crewstone International ("Crewstone"), a Malaysia-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a Co-General Partnership with Solyco Capital ("Solyco"), a U.S.-based private equity group with 6 offices across the US and UK.

Crewstone and Solyco in Malaysia. From Left to Right: Dr. AJ Minai, Lee Forster, Solyco Founder John Garcia, Crewstone Founder, Izmir Mujab, John Choy, Wong Keng Fai and Ajoy Sharma

The investment is designed to open new US and UK investment opportunities to Crewstone's growing international network and strengthen Crewstone's position as a preeminent player in the US and UK markets.

The investment represents over $165 Million in committed capital, to be initially focused on two core initiatives:

1) Working with the newly formed Solyco UK to create or acquire an FCA-regulated financial services firm and provide access to the growing private investment market in the UK (in progress), and

2) Investment into the US via Solyco's expanding platform, including a direct investment into Solyco SPV II, which features a curated selection of more than 15 companies across high-growth sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Biotech, SportTech, HealthTech, Energy, and Logistics, with an estimated valuation of over $1.4 Billion USD1.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Crewstone's international expansion, following the launch of its U.S. subsidiary, Crewstone Capital, in New York at the end of 2024. The alliance will not only strengthen Crewstone's U.S. footprint but also establish a foundational presence in the UK. Solyco US plans to work hand-in-hand with Crewstone US to provide not only an opportunity pipeline but also access to later stage transactions, from investment rounds to IPO.

As part of the initial phase, Crewstone will raise over USD 15 million through its network of limited partners via a dedicated fund structure, - the Solyco Capital Opportunistic Fund. The capital will be channeled into a UK-domiciled SPV to facilitate the acquisition or creation of a Regulated UK investment firm, opening the door to direct investment in a range of UK and European companies, and potentially participating in select Government Initiatives such as the venerated EIS program. Participating LPs will have the opportunity to acquire up to 10% equity in the SPV, subject to full subscription. The initiative is designed to create a scalable platform for broader expansion across the European financial services landscape.

In parallel, Crewstoneis launching a broader fundraising initiative of up to USD 150 million, beginning with an initial USD 50 million tranche dedicated to Solyco's Portfolio SPV II. This capital will be strategically deployed across transformational sectors with strong market relevance and long-term value creation. This phase of the partnership aims to position Crewstone and Solyco as leading cross-border private capital partners, unlocking high-impact investment opportunities across developed markets.

"The partnership with Solyco Capital marks a significant milestone in our expansion into the UK while reinforcing our U.S. presence and establishing a growth platform across transformative sectors. Our combined capabilities are set to deliver long-term value to both investors and stakeholders," said Dato' Izmir Mujab, CEO of Crewstone International.

"Our partnership with Crewstone is a unique and powerful fit within Solyco's global expansion strategy. Through this alliance, Crewstone's LPs will gain access to the distinctive value of our growing portfolio, while our companies will gain access to opportunities for global export," said John Garcia, Founder and Managing partner of Solyco Capital. "We were drawn to the strength and reputation of Crewstone's founders, and equally impressed by their culture of transparency, performance, and fierce dedication to protecting and serving their LPs - values that align seamlessly with our commitment to service, purpose, and impact across the assets, companies, and markets in which we invest. Together, Crewstone and Solyco Capital form a dynamic force of good, delivering a powerful combination of value creation, growth, and intentionally designed - near-and long-term liquidity - across global markets."

About Crewstone International Sdn Bhd

Crewstone International is a licensed private equity and investment management firm regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia (License No. VCPE/0099/2023). Managing over USD 1 billion in assets, Crewstone specializes in cross-border private equity, private credit, and fund strategies, with a strong emphasis on value creation for institutional and government partners. The firm has also recently expanded its presence into the United States and London, further strengthening its global market access and capital deployment capabilities.

About Solyco Capital

Solyco is a vertically integrated Capital Group, combining Venture Capital, Private Equity and Human Currency to help companies build greatness. We specialize in identifying companies who are positioned to disrupt a market, invest early and support them with a combination of capital and expertise through critical stages of their growth, in the process creating uniquely structured investment opportunities for qualified LP's.

We have pioneered The Solyco Method, combining insider access to curated investment opportunities with an "our capital first" de-risking model designed to protect principle while generating outsized returns for our investors. Founded in 2017 in Detroit Michigan, today we are 40+ professionals in 6 offices across the US and London, representing over 500 years of combined expertise, and a collective history of over $40 Billion in transaction experience across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future fundraising, acquisitions, and investment performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Neither Crewstone International nor Solyco Capital undertakes any obligation to update or revise such statements.

This document is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any such offering will be made only in accordance with applicable securities laws, pursuant to confidential offering materials that will be furnished to qualified investors and will be subject to the terms and conditions therein.

1. Valuation estimates for SPV II from independent sources provided by Solyco

SOURCE: Crewstone International Sdn Bhd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/crewstone-international-and-solyco-capital-announce-partnership-to-c-1026999