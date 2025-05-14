



TOKYO, May 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. It attracts 156,458 visitors (as of April 13, 2025), children and adults alike, from both Japan and overseas. On April 22, three new projects will begin at Anime Tokyo Station.1. Multilingual support! New staff "Communicators" in yellow uniformsTo make Anime Tokyo Station even more enjoyable for visitors from overseas, new "Communicators" to provide support in multiple languages will be assigned. The "Communicators," all of whom are anime lovers, will (1) guide visitors through the Anime Tokyo Station site, (2) introduce anime-related events and spots in Tokyo, and (3) share their love of anime with visitors. Furthermore, "Communicators" will also appear in the metaverse ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX.2. Launch of "Secret Room" mission at ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX!A "Secret Room" will appear on Roblox, connecting Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro and ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX in the metaverse space. If you clear the "Secret Room" mission, you will receive original goods at Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro.- ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOXURL: https://www.roblox.com/games/85319291338189/*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.How to obtain original goods(1) If you talk with a Communicator at ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX in the metaverse space, you will receive a "Secret Password" to enter the "Secret Room."(2) By entering the "Secret Password," you will be able to enter the "Secret Room."(3) Once you clear the game in the "Secret Room," you will receive a badge.(4) Show your badge to a Communicator at Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro and you will receive original goods.*You will need to delete the badge when exchanging it for original goods.*Original goods are limited in quantity and will be discontinued as soon as they have run out.3. Opening of direct gate between ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX and HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDS!Now open to the public, HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDS is an exchange platform to expand your social networks while enjoying sightseeing through games and AR photography in the metaverse and the real-world streets of Tokyo under the concept: "Let's make friends in Tokyo." A new direct gate to ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX will appear in the "MODERN AREA" here.ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX will hold a free UGC campaign to celebrate the opening of this direct gate.- HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDSURL: https://www.roblox.com/games/15015165959/HTF-Play*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jpInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250514.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.