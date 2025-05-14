beem Light Sauna Launches Blue and Green Light Therapy Services

First national franchise to integrate chromotherapy-based blue and green light therapy

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / beem Light Sauna, a national Sauna and Light therapy studio, is expanding its wellness offerings with the launch of blue light therapy and green light therapy, significantly adding to its non-invasive approach to full-body care.

This rollout makes beem Light Sauna the first franchise system in the U.S. to offer both therapies, focusing on chromotherapy and holistic wellness. Blue and green light therapy sessions will be available in participating studios beginning in late May, with memberships already available through pre-sales.

"beem Light Sauna was founded on the idea that light should be part of everyone's wellness routine," said Chief Executive Officer Ryan Junk. "By introducing blue and green light therapies, we're expanding options available to support mood, stress and recovery, without medication or downtime. This is another step toward making holistic health practical and routine."

Light therapy at beem Light Sauna works by delivering specific wavelengths of light to the body, stimulating biological processes at a cellular level. Whether through red, blue, green or infrared light, each wavelength interacts with the body in a targeted way. Infrared light penetrates deeper to elevate core temperature, improve circulation and aid detoxification. All therapies are non-invasive and delivered in private suites, allowing guests to experience measurable wellness benefits in a calm, restorative setting.

Green light therapy at beem Light Sauna uses wavelengths around 525nm to support temporary pain relief and athletic recovery. This approach influences cells through elevated tissue temperature, helping relieve minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain and muscle spasms. It can also promote temporary increases in local blood circulation and muscle relaxation. For individuals managing ongoing discomfort or recovering from physical activity, green light therapy offers a convenient, low-impact option that supports the body's natural healing processes.

Blue light therapy at beem Light Sauna delivers targeted 450nm wavelengths to address both therapeutic and skincare concerns. This treatment helps temporarily reduce pain and inflammation by affecting specific pathways in the body and lowering pro-inflammatory cytokines. Blue light also plays a role in relieving heightened pain sensitivity and supporting faster recovery. In addition to these therapeutic effects, blue light therapy encourages collagen production and supports skin regeneration, making it a powerful tool for improving skin tone and texture. It can be used alongside other treatments and is especially effective when incorporated into multi-modality routines that include red or green light therapy.

beem Light Sauna is the only wellness studio brand in the country offering this combination of light modalities with clinical-grade equipment in a scalable format. This means that every new studio can open with the same advanced technologies, delivering consistent, high-impact wellness experiences to communities nationwide - and giving franchise owners the opportunity to build lasting member loyalty with innovative, science-backed care.

Drop-in sessions start as low as $59, depending on studio location. Members can access both modalities through existing plans and as flexible add-ons.

For membership details or studio locations, visit www.beemlight.com. For franchise information visit https://beemlightsauna.com/franchise-opportunities/.

# # #

ABOUT BEEM LIGHT SAUNA FRANCHISE

Founded in 2021 by wellness-focused franchise experts, beem Light Sauna is a growing light therapy studio brand offering a modern, science-backed approach to full-body wellness. With 45 open locations and 50 more opening soon, beem Light Sauna provides members with private, spa-like suites to experience the therapeutic benefits of infrared, red, blue, green and chromotherapy light. Each session supports goals like natural detoxification, immune support, skin health, pain relief and relaxation-without medications or invasive treatments. Members leave feeling recharged, balanced and better equipped to handle daily life. beem Light Sauna began franchising in April 2022 and is actively expanding across the U.S. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://beemlightsauna.com/franchise.



For media inquiries, interviews or more information, please contact:

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR on behalf of beem Light Sauna

o: 214-242-9282

c: 214-232-0078

e: Jo@TrizCom.com



Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR on behalf of beem Light Sauna

o: 214-242-9282

c: 972-898-8413

e: Tammy@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: beem Light Sauna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/beem-light-sauna-launches-blue-and-green-light-therapy-services-1027481