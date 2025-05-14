Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910981 | ISIN: SG1F60858221 | Ticker-Symbol: SJX
Tradegate
13.05.25 | 15:52
4,969 Euro
+0,79 % +0,039
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8014,99713.05.
4,8644,99613.05.
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 05:06 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ST Engineering iDirect Awards Saudi Net Link For Excelerator Sustained Excellence

Finanznachrichten News

HERNDON, Va., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, is proud to announce Saudi Net Link (SNL) as the winner of its Excelerator Sustained Excellence Award at CABSAT 2025. Illustrating the value of long-term partnerships, the award recognizes SNL's exceptional role in driving continuous excellence in innovation, creating demand and advancing the satellite communications industry in the Middle East.

Saudi Net Link wins ST Engineering iDirect's Excelerator Sustained Excellence Award at CABSAT 2025

Since becoming ST Engineering iDirect's first partner to install its iDirect Evolution hub in the Middle East in 2011, SNL has consistently delivered reliable connectivity solutions across critical industries. Their work has supported mobility services and ensured seamless and secure communication in remote environments, strengthened data sovereignty through global extension of local networks, and advanced the oil and gas sector with managed satellite solutions. With nearly two decades of collaboration with ST Engineering iDirect, SNL's innovative approach and dedication have established them as a key driver of growth and transformation in the region.

Mohammed Elfaisal, COO of Saudi Net Link, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive the Excelerator Sustained Excellence Award. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge satellite solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. Our long-standing partnership with ST Engineering iDirect has enabled us to expand our technological capabilities and continuously push the boundaries of what's possible. We look forward to achieving even greater milestones together."

Danielle Edwards, Vice President of Channels at ST Engineering iDirect, commented, "Collaboration is the foundation of our Excelerator Partner Program, and Saudi Net Link has consistently demonstrated dedication, expertise, and a drive to push boundaries. We value their unwavering loyalty and look forward to deepening our partnership as we work together to expand into new markets and continue delivering customer-focused solutions."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

ST Engineering iDirect

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686466/saudi_net_excelerator_award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418716/STiDirect_MasterLockup_01_ID_b8685e378c7b_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-engineering-idirect-awards-saudi-net-link-for-excelerator-sustained-excellence-302454307.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.