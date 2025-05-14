Sabin Vaccine Institute: Noted Vaccine Researcher and Leader Kate O'Brien Awarded Sabin's Gold Medal; Physician Livancliff Mbianke of Cameroon Receives Rising Star Award

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sabin Vaccine Institute today awarded the Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal to pediatrician Katherine O'Brien, MD, MPH, for her research on the pneumococcal vaccine and leadership in global vaccine research and access, and its Rising Star Award to dedicated physician and public health specialist Livancliff Mbianke, MD, MPH, of Cameroon. The awards were presented at a ceremony in the National Academy of Sciences building in Washington D.C.

O'Brien is a pioneering global health leader whose innovative work in vaccine access and policy has transformed immunization programs worldwide.

"I am honored to award the Sabin Gold Medal to Dr. O'Brien for her extensive scientific and humanitarian work, which has significantly contributed to the development, licensure, and global distribution of critical immunizations," says Amy Finan, Sabin's chief executive officer. "The breadth and scope of her work - in addition to her leadership in advancing the availability of vaccines for everyone, everywhere - has saved millions of lives around the world."

O'Brien's interest in vaccines and preventable illness began during her early career as a research pediatrician in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where almost a third of children admitted to the hospital she worked at died, often from vaccine-preventable diseases. Returning to the U.S. to pursue her infectious disease fellowship, Master of Public Health, and training as an epidemiologist, she then worked for the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health and led groundbreaking clinical trials on the pneumococcal vaccine to establish the vaccine's performance and impact on both disease and on colonization to achieve both individual and population-level protection. O'Brien was appointed Director of Infectious Disease at the Center and led research on vaccine development and implementation for vaccine-preventable diseases disproportionately affecting Indigenous populations. Her work in large-scale vaccine impact studies and clinical trials has been instrumental in the licensure, introduction and global use of vaccines against pneumococcal disease, rotavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

O'Brien continued her leadership in vaccine development, access, and research in her position as the Executive Director of the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has served on WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and on the board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, where she has influenced vaccine financing, policy development, and global immunization strategies.

In her current role as Director, Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals for the World Health Organization (WHO), O'Brien leads the global vaccine and immunization strategy. She oversees WHO's work across the vaccine continuum by accelerating new vaccine research and development, advancing vaccine access and equity, introducing new vaccines into country programs, identifying and responding to outbreaks including as WHO's vaccine technical lead during the COVID-19 pandemic, and strengthening immunization program reach in order to maximize the impact of vaccines, even in the most fragile and vulnerable settings.

O'Brien earned her medical degree from McGill University and a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. She completed her pediatric and infectious disease training at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions and served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"I am deeply grateful for a career working with incredible people around the world, and through them to have life-saving impact," says O'Brien. "Vaccines are truly one of science's greatest achievements. It is immensely fulfilling to work on vaccines all the way from development through licensure and dissemination, and to then see them protect the lives and well-being of families. This award is a huge honor, and a tribute to those who have taught me the value of evidence-based courage."

Sabin's Rising Star Award is intended to encourage and recognize the next generation of vaccine and immunization leaders. Mbianke is a dedicated physician and public health specialist whose work in vaccine access and strengthening health systems has made a profound impact on underserved communities. With expertise in immunization, maternal and child health, and community engagement, Mbianke has played a pivotal role in expanding vaccine coverage and improving health outcomes in Cameroon.

"With his recognized achievements in reducing maternal and child mortality by 50% in remote areas and increasing accessibility of vaccines, Dr. Mbianke is leading innovations around immunization in fragile settings," says Finan. "Whether he is delivering vaccines to displaced populations or creating health clinics out of village councils, his creative solutions serve as a model for those working in challenging settings and makes him a Rising Star in global health."

As Program Country Manager for the COMBAT Project (Community-Based Tracking for Immunization) at the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC), Mbianke leads efforts to enhance immunization delivery by improving community-based monitoring, engagement, and service delivery strategies. He also serves as Technical Advisor for the World Health Organization's "Big Catch-Up," a global initiative aimed at restoring vaccine coverage following pandemic-related disruptions.

Beyond his advisory roles, Mbianke is the CEO of Empower Women Foundation, where he champions maternal and child health initiatives in Cameroon, advocating for sustainable and locally driven health care solutions. His leadership extends to past roles with WHO, Gavi, USAID, and other global health organizations, where he has contributed to immunization policy formulation and innovative strategies to reach zero-dose and under-immunized children.

A graduate of Université de la Montagne Bagante (MD) and Mountain University for Sustainable Studies (MPH), Mbianke combines medical expertise with public health leadership to promote vaccine confidence and equitable access.

"This award is so meaningful," says Mbianke. "When you work in settings with such a high burden, sometimes you feel you are not doing enough because you want to improve as many lives as possible. But recognition like the Rising Star award really motivates you. It says you are creating an impact. You are creating a change."

Awarded annually since 1993 and 2020 respectively, the Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal and Rising Star Award honor individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to immunization and global health. These awards commemorate the legacy of the late Dr. Albert B. Sabin, who discovered the oral polio vaccine and dedicated his life to ensuring everyone in the world had access to vaccines.

