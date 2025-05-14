Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the "Company" or "Manganese X") is pleased to announce positive preliminary test results from Phase 2 testing of its high-purity, battery-grade manganese material as part of a three-phase supply chain qualification program with U.S. Battery innovator company Charge CCCV (C4V).

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, commented, "We are encouraged with the progress C4V is making in validating the performance of our high-purity, battery-grade manganese material. These test samples were produced from the Company's Battery Hill project in Woodstock, New Brunswick, which is recognized as one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in Canada and the U.S. We're making strides, progressing through C4V's multi-phased validation process consisting of three phases, bringing us closer to securing a binding offtake deal for our Battery Hill project."

This strategic collaboration aligns with Manganese X's broader objective to become a key domestic supplier of critical materials for North America's growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

Phase 2 of C4V's Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program involves comprehensive testing to evaluate the long-term performance (long-cycle performance) and durability of Manganese X's high-purity, battery-grade material. This phase focuses on single-layer pouch cells, which are representative of commercial EV battery designs, and aims to assess key indicators such as energy retention and overall stability over time.

According to C4V, so far, the cells have shown encouraging stability, maintaining performance through up to 700 charge cycles-an early sign of strong long-term potential. Testing will continue until the cells reach 80% capacity retention. The testing is currently nearing its midpoint.

A full technical report is expected once the cells complete between 1,500 and 2,000 charge cycles.

The strong results from Phase 1 and continued positive performance in Phase 2 reinforces Manganese X's confidence in the potential of its high-purity manganese product's use in next-generation EV batteries.

About Charge CCCV (C4V)

Charge CCCV (C4V) is a lithium-ion battery technology company specializing in battery performance optimization and gigafactory design. Based in Binghamton, New York, C4V collaborates with industry-leading raw material and equipment suppliers to bring to market fully optimized batteries with key economic advantages, providing best-in-class performance for various applications.

For more information on C4V, please visit https://www.chargecccv.com/.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to the Company's goals and plans for 2025, including, among other items, the results and implications of Phase 2 testing; the anticipated completion of subsequent phases of the supply chain qualification program; the potential for a binding offtake deal; the expected preparation of a technical report; and the Company's goal to become a key domestic supplier of critical materials for North American EV and energy storage markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

