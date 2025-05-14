DAHON-V Speed Tech Created Buzz at CHINA CYCLE 2025!

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, a global leader in the folding bike industry, showcased its vision for the future of cycling at China Cycle 2025, featuring award-winning innovations and the cutting-edge DAHON-V technology. The event attracted large crowds and media attention, highlighting hands-on test rides and competitions that drew crowds and media alike.

DAHON offered an engaging three-part experience, allowing guests to explore the brand's innovation-driven design through tech insights, test rides, and a speed challenge.

Tech Insights

Visitors were introduced to DAHON-V technology via videos, posters, and live demonstrations by staff, providing clear insights into the innovative features from concept to execution.

DAHON-V Speed Challenge

At the heart of the show, DAHON hosted a special DAHON-V Speed Challenge. In it, DAHON's own P8 and Vélodon A4 road bike competed head-to-head with other brands. DAHON bikes stood out with superior acceleration and stability in races, hill climbs and cornering-giving riders and spectators a first-hand experience of the signature DAHON ride.

Full Lineup with DAHON-V: Redefining the Future of Cycling

This year, DAHON unveiled a complete series of revolutionary bikes equipped with DAHON-V, ranging from folding bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes, covering the needs of diverse riders.

Notably, the Télodon C8 AXS carbon fiber folding road bike received a prestigious Gold Award at the 2025 CHINA CYCLE Innovation Awards, among 15 Gold and 55 Excellence Award recipients.

Dr. David T. Hon, Chairman of DAHON Group, stated, "From folding to riding, DAHON has always put user needs on priority one. With our DAHON-V innovation, we're pushing the limits of what a bicycle can be. This exhibition is not just a showcase of our products and technology, but a glimpse into DAHON's vision for the future of urban mobility-where cycling becomes a smarter, greener, and more meaningful lifestyle."

While the event has concluded, DAHON's commitment to innovation continues. In 2025, DAHON will continue driving the industry forward with its DAHON-V technology, expanding globally, and advancing the bicycle industry toward smart, lightweight, and scenario-based innovations.

