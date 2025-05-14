British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai: Celebrating Sustainability Excellence across China - 2025 Sustainability & Innovation Awards winners announced in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 April, the winners of the 2025 Sustainability & Innovation Awards were announced in Shanghai.

Established in 2022 by the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai (BritCham Shanghai) and formerly named ESG China Awards, this third edition in 2025 continues to recognises the excellence from businesses, organisations and individuals who are at the forefront of China-based sustainable practices. The 2025 Awards partners are the Australian Chamber of Commerce Shanghai (AustCham Shanghai) and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (CanCham Shanghai).

Chair of the Sustainability & Innovation Awards 2025, Board Member of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, shared in his keynote speech:

"We are here to honour the versatility, dedication, resilience and innovation of so many outstanding individuals and organisations. The projects and case studies we've reviewed were implemented here in China; yet in our interconnected world, none of us stands alone. This year, it is heartening to see more local enterprises embracing ESG and showcasing China's talent, ingenuity, and commitment to sustainability. Equally impressive is witnessing international organisations adapt and elevate these practices in the Chinese context."

Sohail Shaikh, the British Deputy Trade Commissioner for China, shared in his welcome remarks:

"I am proud of the fact that the UK aims to position itself as a global leader in sustainable and responsible business. I am also proud of the fact that the Chamber here in Shanghai sees ESG as a key pillar in the way we engage with businesses in both countries. The Chamber's Executive Committee and all of the Chamber's members are coming together through this awards programme to demonstrate leadership on climate change, the way we engage with our people, and corporate responsibility."

Vice Chair of BritCham Shanghai, President, Greater China, Smiths Group, Ted Wan, said,

"This national awards programme brings together a world-class panel of industry experts as judges to recognise excellence among local and international organisations, NGOs, and individuals at the forefront of China-based sustainable practices. We are also proud that tonight's ceremony is a registered Shanghai Climate Week 2025 event. Sustainability and ESG continue to be key focuses for BritCham Shanghai. We are committed to providing a platform that advances responsible business through peer support, knowledge sharing, and resource mobilisation. These initiatives are driven by our member organisations and collaborative partners."

Winners of the 2025 Sustainability & Innovation Awards

Innovation Award

Sponsored by Swire Properties

SYP Glass Group | ??????

Partnership Award

Sponsored by BritCham Shanghai

WildChina | ??

Sustainable Consumer Engagement Award

Sponsored by BritCham Shanghai

Sodexo | ???(??)??????????

Circular Economy Award

Sponsored by Smiths Group

Shanghai Re-mall Environmental Protection New Material Co., Ltd. | ?????????????

Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Sponsored by BritCham Shanghai

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd | ????????????

Sustainable Finance Award

Sponsored by ERM

Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd | ????????????

Social Impact Award

Sponsored by University of Manchester China Centre

IHG Hotels & Resorts | ??????

K12 Sub-category

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong | ????????????(??)

ESG Leader Award (Individual Award)

Sponsored by BritCham Shanghai



Huang Wei, Global Executive Director of TES, President of TES China, TES-AMM CORPORATION (CHINA) LTD | ??,TES???????TES?????,????????(??)????

The Gala Ceremony welcomed 140+ guests, including representatives from the British Consulate-General Shanghai, Shanghai Climate Week, Shanghai Corporate Counsel Association, Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Committee of Chinese Society of Environmental Societies, Awards sponsors, partners, judging panels, finalist companies.

