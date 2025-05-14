Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 07:46 Uhr
Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: "Tea for Harmony - Yaji Cultural Salon" and "Jiangxi Day" Promotion Event Held in Morocco

Finanznachrichten News

Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

NANCHANG, China, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea for Harmony - Yaji Cultural Salon" and the "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi - Jiangxi Day in Morocco" promotion event were held on May 9 in Rabat, the capital of Morocco. More than 120 guests from various sectors in both China and Morocco attended the event.


A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.


A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

The event was co-hosted by the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Culture Center in Rabat, and the Network of International Culturalink Entities, with special support from the Moroccan Tea and Coffee Industry Association.

Ye Jianchun, Governor of Jiangxi Province, delivered a speech highlighting three key cultural symbols: tea culture, ceramic art, and intangible cultural heritage. He introduced Jiangxi as a province with picturesque landscapes, a rich cultural legacy, and dynamic development. He expressed his belief that this cultural dialog between Jiangxi and Morocco would yield even more fruitful results. Governor Ye also expressed hope that both sides would leverage their unique strengths to further deepen cooperation and openness in the fields of culture and tourism.

Li Changlin, Chinese Ambassador to Morocco, also delivered a speech, inviting Moroccan guests to visit Jiangxi. He noted the positive momentum in China-Morocco relations and emphasized Jiangxi's advantages in sectors such as aviation, electronic information, equipment manufacturing, traditional medicine, new energy, and new materials. He expressed hope for expanding cooperation opportunities with Morocco.

During the event, Chinese and Moroccan tea artists performed tea ceremonies together. Other highlights included a tourism promotion event titled "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi", a photo exhibition "Picturesque Jiangxi with Unique Landscape", a ceramic art exhibition "New Charm of Porcelain from Jiangxi," a tea culture exhibition named "Orchid Charm Meets Jiangxi", and live demonstrations of Jiangxi's intangible cultural heritage.

Source: Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism



Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
