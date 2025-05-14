Gummi World Enters Capsule Manufacturing, Emerging as the Most Agile Full-Spectrum Supplement Manufacturer in the Industry

Expanding Beyond Gummies, Gummi World Launches Capsule Manufacturing to Deliver Full-Spectrum, Clinically Backed Supplement Solutions - Faster, Cleaner and All Under One Roof

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Gummi World, the most certified gummy supplement manufacturer in the industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Intiva Health Group, has officially launched high-volume capsule production, expanding its vertically integrated manufacturing platform to include both gummies and capsules under one certified roof. The move strengthens the company's position as a one-stop partner for global brands seeking clean-label, scalable, and clinically guided supplement solutions.

"Not only are we expanding our product line, but we're signaling to the industry that Gummi World is building the most agile, science-backed, and brand-ready manufacturing platform in the space," said Dr. Ayan Monpara, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Intiva Health. "We're giving clients everything they need under one roof, from formulation to final packaging, with unmatched trust and flexibility."

Why Capsules - and Why Now

While gummies remain popular, capsules continue to dominate global nutraceutical sales. Gummi World's capsule line includes HPMC (vegetarian), gelatin, and extended-release options, capable of holding powders, semi-solids, and select liquids. Capsules offer key advantages: no sugar or flavoring, faster production than tablets, and strong compatibility with vegan and traditional formulations.

Functional Categories Driving Capsule Demand

Capsules are ideal for formulations targeting digestive health, hormonal balance, cognitive performance, joint support, and immune optimization. These health areas continue to see demand for sugar-free, clinically dosed solutions - making capsules a preferred format for new and existing brands.

Manufacturing for the Modern Brand

Whether launching a capsule-only line or expanding beyond gummies, Gummi World offers complete services: custom formulation (vegan, non-GMO, allergen-free, clean-label), private and white labeling, bottling and pouches, single-serve and travel-size formats, plus full branding and label design support.

One Roof. All Formats. No Compromise.

By combining capsule and gummy production in-house, Gummi World simplifies sourcing, accelerates timelines, and reduces vendor risk. Brands can shift between delivery formats based on market trends, ingredient availability or strategic expansion - without compromising quality or compliance.

Built for Growth, Backed by Certifications

Gummi World holds more third-party certifications than any other gummy manufacturer, including NSF cGMP, NSF for Sport, SGS cGMP, SQF, USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal, Kosher, and FDA registration. This compliance backbone enables confident market entry worldwide.

"We're not just keeping up with the industry - we're building what's next," added Dr. Monpara. "Capsules are one more way we're helping our clients lead with innovation, precision, and trust."

A Platform That Scales With You

From concept to commercialization, Gummi World's capsule capabilities reinforce its mission to be the most flexible, trusted, and clinically aligned manufacturing partner in the supplement space. Its vertically integrated platform is built to scale with tomorrow's health brands, fast.

About Gummi World

Gummi World is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer of custom dietary supplements, offering clinical-grade gummy and capsule production, formulation, labeling, branding, and packaging - all under one certified roof. Visit gummiworld.com to learn how Gummi World is redefining compliance and speed in supplement manufacturing.

