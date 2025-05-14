Scatec has broken ground on Egypt's first major hybrid solar and battery project after securing a $30 million equity bridge loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). From ESS News The EBRD has provided a $30 million equity bridge loan to support Egypt's first major hybrid renewable energy project, which has now officially broken ground. The installation combines large-scale solar with battery storage capabilities. Norwegian renewables developer Scatec has started building the 1. 1 GW solar plant with a 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system in Nagaa Hammadi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...