Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 08:36 Uhr
Safeture AB: Safeture Signs Two-Year Global Partnership with Amadeus

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, Sweden, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB, a Swedish leading provider of people risk management technology, has signed a two-year partnership agreement with Amadeus, the world's leading travel technology company with Cytric, travel booking platform, as one of their products. This strategic collaboration will integrate Safeture into the Amadeus Cytric Connect App Center, thereby expanding its reach to Amadeus' global customer base, which includes corporations, travel agencies, and other travel-related businesses.

As part of the agreement, Safeture's platform will be offered to existing Amadeus Cytric customers worldwide, enhancing their ability to safeguard travelers through advanced risk management solutions. Discussions are already underway with several customers who are looking to replace their current systems with Safeture's innovative platform.

"Safeture, as a world-leading provider of travel risk management technology, is happy to team up with the best," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "Amadeus, being the leading Global Distribution System (GDS) for travel data, is a great fit for our goal of building a strong partner network and strengthening the capabilities we offer."

This partnership marks a significant step in Safeture's global expansion and reinforces its commitment to ensuring people's safety through seamless and intelligent technology integration.

For additional information: Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information is such information as Safeture AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 14th, 2025, at 08:15 CET.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for people, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

About Amadeus

Amadeus powers travel. As a global travel technology leader, Amadeus develops critical solutions for airlines, hotels, travel agencies, airports, and other travel providers. With a mission to shape the future of travel, Amadeus combines deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge innovation to enhance every step of the traveler journey. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and with operations in over 190 countries, Amadeus is committed to creating better journeys through technology.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-signs-two-year-global-partnership-with-amadeus,c4149971

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/4149971/3447077.pdf

Final PR Safeture Amadeus 250514

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3408937

Safeture-platform01

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeture-signs-two-year-global-partnership-with-amadeus-302454973.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
