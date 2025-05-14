Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Final Investment Decision on Wassana Redevelopment

Final Investment Decision on Wassana Field Redevelopment

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") has taken final investment decision ("FID") on redevelopment of the Wassana field, in Licence G10/48 (100% Valeura interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand, which is expected to create significant value for shareholders. The Company is pleased to provide details of the redevelopment project, updated reserves and resources estimates and values, and a revision to its 2025 guidance.

Highlights

Optimum Redevelopment Design: Redevelopment of the Wassana field through a new-build central processing platform ("CPP") to optimise full block potential;

Production Growth: First oil expected in Q2 2027, with peak field production of 10,000 bbls/d - more than 2.7 times current output from the field;

Significant Reserves Increase: Wassana proved plus probable (2P) reserves increased to 20.5 million bbls, representing an increment of approximately 18 million bbls compared to the continuing production with existing infrastructure only (1) ;

Field Life Extension: Extends the end-of-field life ("EOFL") to 2043, an increase of 16 years;

Efficient and Fully Funded Capital Allocation: US$120 million estimated investment in facilities over the next two years, with US$40 million in 2025, and the remainder in 2026, fully funded from the Company's balance sheet;

Highly accretive: Wassana 2P net present value (NPV10) before tax increases to US$218 million (vs. US$127 million pre-FID) (2) , equating to a net asset value ("NAV") (3) addition of C$1.23 per share; and

Strong and Resilient Economics: An estimated 40% internal rate of return ("IRR") at US$60/bbl Brent oil prices, and upside at higher price points, with a payback of 18 months.

(1) Management estimate of reserves recoverable in a no-further-action case, with assumed decommissioning of the Mobile Offshore Production Unit ("MOPU") at the end of 2027.

(2) NSAI 2024 Report, as more fully described in the Company's February 13, 2025 press release.

(3) Incremental 2P NPV10after tax, using US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435, and 106.65 million common shares outstanding, as at December 31, 2024.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Our final investment decision to pursue the Wassana redevelopment project is a milestone for Valeura. Since assuming operatorship, we have identified substantially more reserves than were initially estimated at the Wassana field. Beyond the significant increase in reserves and extension of field life, this project is expected to significantly increase production from the field to 10,000 bbls/d in the second half of 2027,at anticipatedunitAdjusted Opex reflecting areduction of approximately 2/3rds versus current rates.

Additionally, this development concept is creating opportunities for further growth through a 'hub and spoke' model whereby we can potentially tie-in the satellite oil accumulations already discovered both north and south of the main Wassana field. This approach has been highly successful in both our Jasmine and Nong Yao fields.

This project is very robust and resilient from an economic standpoint. Even in a lower oil price environment of US$60 per barrel, the development delivers returns of approximately 40% IRR. This economic strength provides downside protection while maintaining upside potential as oil prices strengthen, creating a favourable risk-reward profile for our shareholders.

Our financial position allows us to fully fund this development through existing cash reserves, without compromising our balance sheet strength. The project's solid economics across various price scenarios demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to creating sustainable value for our shareholders.

I am very pleased that Valeura has grown into a business that has the capacity to take on this magnitude of project. At the same time, we continue to uphold our principle of generating healthy cash flow which provides the financial wherewithal to continue our ambition to add further value through growth."

Wassana Field Redevelopment

Current production from the Wassana field is via a MOPU facility that is constrained by an end-of-life expected at end 2027. Given this limited life, it is only possible to recover approximately 2.5 mmbbls of oil with the current production facility. The facility is also limited in the number of future development wells that could be drilled and has insufficient oil and fluid processing capacity to recover the expected reserves and resources of oil in the G10/48 licence. Further, the MOPU's age and processing system also carry the highest unit Adjusted Opex of all Valeura's Gulf of Thailand assets.

The Company has reviewed a number of different redevelopment concepts for the Wassana field and has selected a new CPP with 24 production well slots as the optimal development concept to yield both the highest financial returns and the maximum total recoverable oil from the G10/48 licence. The new CPP will replace the existing MOPU production infrastructure and is expected to allow for a more holistic commercialisation of the field's oil reserves, both by enabling more aerially extensive drilling reach and also by way of a longer facility design life, resulting in more years of cash flow generation. Given the increased reserves and contingent resource identified in the G10/48 licence, the new facility is required to have a production life well into the 2040s. The CPP, which mirrors the specifications of the Company's Nong Yao A facility, has been designed to also accommodate future growth opportunities through the eventual tie-in of additional oil accumulations both to the north and to the south of the Wassana field.

The Company has selected Thai Nippon Steel Engineering & Construction Corporation Ltd ("Thai Nippon Steel") for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning ("EPCC") of the facility. Thai Nippon Steel is a very capable EPCC contractor with four decades experience in developing facilities of this type in Thailand.

The contracting strategy selected by the Company ensures that more than 80% of the US$120 million facility capex is under fixed price commitments, with key long-lead items secured.

Capital Investment & Development Timeline

Total capex for the CPP and all of the export pipelines and facilities is estimated at US$120 million, of which approximately US$40 million is planned to be spent in 2025 with the remainder in 2026. The current plan is for the CPP to be fully installed and ready to commence development drilling at approximately the end of 2026. The initial drilling campaign comprises 16 horizontal development wells and one water injection well. Based on rig rates that the Company contracted in 2024, the estimated cost of each development well is approximately US$4.8 million. However, Valeura has observed a downward trend in jack-up drilling rig rates and materials in recent months, and therefore anticipates that drilling capex for the Wassana redevelopment may be lower if this trend continues. First oil from the new facility is planned for Q2 2027.

Production Profile & Operating Efficiencies

Once the initial development wells are completed, management estimates that the Wassana field will produce oil at rates of 10,000 bbls/d in the second half of 2027. The target plateau rate for the CPP is then above 7,500 bbls/d after the existing MOPU is decommissioned in late 2027. Once the CPP is operational, Valeura estimates that its operating characteristics will be approximately consistent with the performance of the Nong Yao A facility, which bears Adjusted Opex per bbl (a non-IFRS measure, more fully described in the Company's May 14, 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis) in the range of US$12 - 16/bbl. This is anticipated to reduce the Company's overall Adjusted Opex per bbl, thereby making the development value accretive and the portfolio more resilient.

Expansion Potential & Economic Resilience

The updated EOFL for the Wassana field is 2043 (see below) and the CPP will be constructed to include two risers to allow for satellite field tiebacks. Accumulations of oil have already been identified to the north of Wassana at the Nirami field, which may form the basis for one satellite development, and the Company is reprocessing 3D seismic south of the Wassana field in the vicinity of the Mayura oil discovery to support further appraisal drilling in this area. Development of these satellites would extend both the plateau production from the CPP and also the ultimate field life. The CPP concept facilitates the development of satellite fields with minimal wellhead platform infrastructure, resulting in the potential for cost-efficient tieback operations; the Company envisages such incremental production bearing even lower Adjusted Opex than the cost of the production tied directly to the CPP.

Valeura has thoroughly evaluated the economics of the CPP redevelopment project, and believes the project presents a compelling investment proposition. All of the Company's investments are scrutinised based on oil price sensitivities, and in this instance, even at Brent crude oil benchmark prices of US$60/bbl, management estimates that Wassana will generate an IRR in excess of 40% and a payback of 18 months, underscoring the resilience and strong economics of the redevelopment.

Wassana Reserves and Resources Update

Valeura has commissioned Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") to assess the reserves and contingent resources for its Wassana field in light of the decision to pursue the Wassana redevelopment. For clarity, NSAI's evaluation only addresses the G10/48 licence, the Company's other assets were not re-evaluated. NSAI's evaluation is presented in a report dated May 14, 2025 (the "NSAI Wassana FID Report") and is based on an effective date of December 31, 2024 so as to be consistent with previous NSAI evaluations of the Company's reserves and resources.

The NSAI Wassana FID Report includes those oil accumulations on the Wassana field that have already been encountered and derisked through the Company's drilling programme in 2023, in addition to known accumulations which are being accessed through the existing Wassana infrastructure. All reserves on the G10/48 licence are deemed to be heavy oil reserves.

Wassana Heavy Oil Reserves Gross (Before Royalties) Reserves, Working Interest Share (mbbls) Proved Producing Developed 1,851 Non-Producing Developed 198 Undeveloped 13,364 Total Proved (1P) 15,413 Total Probable (P2) 5,136 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 20,549 Total Possible (P3) 2,148 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 22,697

Valeura notes that NSAI's previous assessment of Wassana reserves, the NSAI 2024 Report, as more fully described in the Company's February 13, 2025 press release, was based on the most conservative redevelopment concept that delivered relatively low reserves. With FID of the CPP-based redevelopment concept, NSAI is now able to use the planned CPP facility, increased number of wells, and their associated production profiles and cost to estimate the reserves indicated above, which in all instances, are higher than those in the NSAI 2024 Report.

Net present values of future net revenue from oil reserves are based on forecast Brent crude oil reference prices of US$75.58, US$78.51, US$79.89, US$81.82, and US$83.46 per bbl for the years ending December 31, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, respectively, with 2% escalation thereafter. NSAI assumes cost inflation of 2% per annum. Price realisation forecasts are based on the Brent crude oil reference prices above, and adjusted for oil quality, and market differentials.

The estimated 2P NPV10 after income taxes from the Wassana field is US$218.2 million.

Wassana Future Net Revenue Before Tax NPV10 (US$ million) After Tax NPV10 (US$ million) Proved Producing Developed (30.0) (30.0) Non-Producing Developed 13.7 13.7 Undeveloped 273.5 200.9 Total Proved (1P) 257.2 184.6 Total Probable (P2) 97.3 33.7 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 354.5 218.2 Total Possible (P3) 97.5 48.3 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 452.0 266.5

The NSAI 2024 Report indicated a 2P NPV10 of US$126.6 million after income taxes, which implies that the redevelopment project adds US$91.6 million in incremental value. Expressed in Canadian dollars (using an US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435), the incremental 2P NPV10 is C$131.4 million after income taxes, which, on a per share basis equates to a value add of C$1.23/share. These estimates are based on the same assumptions set out in the Company's February 13, 2025 press release, which assumed a US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435 and 106.65 million common shares outstanding, as at December 31, 2024. As a result, the Company estimates a current NAV of C$14.84/share, based on the sum of the 2P NPV10 and the Company's cash as of December 31, 2024, which was US$259.4 million.

With this update, the Company's 2P reserves as of year-end 2024 are increased to 57.6 mmbbls which yields a reserve life index ("RLI") of 6.5 years. The Wassana field illustrates the potential for Gulf of Thailand fields to continue adding reserves and extending economic field life. The Company has increased its reserves life every year since assuming operatorship.

Gross (Before Royalties) Reserves, Working Interest Share (mbbls) Reserves by Field Jasmine (Light/ Medium)(1) Manora (Light/ Medium)(1) Nong Yao (Light/ Medium)(1) Wassana (Heavy)(2) Total Proved Producing Developed 5,268 1,370 6,541 1,851 15,030 Non-Producing Developed 703 433 153 198 1,487 Undeveloped 4,713 705 3,742 13,364 22,524 Total Proved (1P) 10,684 2,509 10,436 15,413 39,042 Total Probable (P2) 6,108 848 6,500 5,136 18,592 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 16,792 3,357 16,936 20,549 57,634 Total Possible (P3) 3,647 718 4,297 2,148 10,810 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 20,440 4,075 21,233 22,697 68,445

(1) NSAI 2024 Report

(2) NSAI Wassana FID Report

NSAI also assessed contingent resources for the G10/48 licence. Best estimate (2C) contingent resources are reduced from 12.7 mmbbls to 6.2 mmbbls on an unrisked basis. This reduction is largely due to a significant portion of the contingent resource moving into reserves with the approval of the new project. The majority of the remaining contingent resources are associated with the Nirami Field to the north with some also associated with the Mayura discovery to the south.

Contingent Resources NSAI Wassana FID Report Urisked (mmbbls) Risked (mmbbls) Low Estimate (1C) 6.5 3.6 Best Estimate (2C) 6.2 2.6 High Estimate (3C) 9.3 3.4

Guidance Update

In light of anticipated 2025 spending of US$40 million on the Wassana redevelopment project, the Company's guidance for Adjusted Capex (a non-IFRS measure, more fully described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2025) has been revised to US$165 - 185 million for the full year 2025. The Company is also providing guidance on Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure, being Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations less Adjusted Capex, both as more fully described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2025). Under Valeura's Updated 2025 Guidance, and based on benchmark Brent oil prices ranging from US$65 - 85/bbl, Free Cashflow Guidance is US$80 - 195 million.

The Company's guidance assumptions for average production, Adjusted Opex (a non-IFRS measure, more fully described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2025), and Exploration expense are re-affirmed. In addition to spending on the Wassana redevelopment project in 2025, the Company's Updated 2025 Guidance is based on the unchanged assumption of having one drilling rig on contract for the full year and conducting certain brownfield developments as previously disclosed. Adjusted Opex includes the cost of leasing certain vessels as part of its ongoing operations, including the Nong Yao C MOPU, the Jasmine field's Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, as well as Floating Storage and Offloading vessels at the Manora and Wassana fields, and a warehouse. Such leases are expected to total approximately US$33 million, unchanged from the Original 2025 Guidance.

Original 2025 Guidance Updated 2025 Guidance Average Daily Oil Production(1) 23.0 - 25.5 mbbls/d 23.0 - 25.5 mbbls/d Adjusted Opex US$215 - 245 million US$215 - 245 million Adjusted Capex US$125 - 150 million US$165 - 185 million Exploration expense Approximately US$11 million Approximately US$11 million Free Cash Flow US$112 - 227 million(2) US$80 - 195 million

(1) Working interest share production, before royalties.

(2) Illustrative Free Cash Fow guidance based on the Company's Original 2025 Guidance assumptions.

Also unchanged is the Company's intention to fund its 2025 guidance spending through cash on hand plus cash flow generated from ongoing operations. The Company continues to expect that these sources will continue to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, concurrent with the Wassana redevelopment, thereby providing capacity for other growth projects, including inorganic opportunities.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Reserves and contingent resources disclosed in this news release are based on an independent evaluation conducted by the incumbent independent petroleum engineering firm, NSAI with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and a preparation date of May 14, 2025 post-FID and February 13, 2025 pre-FID. The NSAI estimates of reserves and resources were prepared using guidelines outlined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. The reserves and contingent resources estimates disclosed in this news release are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves and contingent resources will be recovered.

This news release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including "NAV", "RLI", "EOFL", and "IRR" which do not have standardised meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

"NAV" is calculated by adding the estimated future net revenues based on a 10% discount rate to net cash, (which is comprised of cash less debt) as of December 31, 2024. NAV is expressed on a per share basis by dividing the total by basic common shares outstanding. NAV per share is not predictive and may not be reflective of current or future market prices for Valeura.

"RLI" is calculated by dividing reserves by management's estimated total production before royalties for 2025.

"EOFL" is calculated by NSAI as the date at which the monthly net revenue generated by the field is equal to or less than the asset's operating cost.

"IRR" is used by management as a measure of the profitability of a potential investment. It is calculated as the discount rate that would result in a net present value of zero.

Reserves

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of commercially recoverable oil, natural gas, and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data, the use of established technology, and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are further categorised according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on development and production status.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.

Developed reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from existing wells and installed facilities or, if facilities have not been installed, that would involve a low expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) to put the reserves on production.

Developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty.

Developed non-producing reserves are those reserves that either have not been on production, or have previously been on production, but are shut in, and the date of resumption of production is unknown.

Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned.

Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

The estimated future net revenues disclosed in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the reserves associated therewith.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Contingent Resources

Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies are conditions that must be satisfied for a portion of contingent resources to be classified as reserves that are: (a) specific to the project being evaluated; and (b) expected to be resolved within a reasonable timeframe.

Contingent resources are further categorised according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on a project maturity and/or characterised by their economic status. There are three classifications of contingent resources: low estimate, best estimate and high estimate. Best estimate is a classification of estimated resources described in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook as the best estimate of the quantity that will be actually recovered; it is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

The project maturity subclasses include development pending, development on hold, development unclarified and development not viable. The contingent resources disclosed in this news release are classified as either development on hold, development unclarified, or development not viable.

Development on hold is defined as a contingent resource where there is a reasonable chance of development, but there are major non-technical contingencies to be resolved that are usually beyond the control of the operator.

Development unclarified is defined as a contingent resource that requires further appraisal to clarify the potential for development and has been assigned a lower chance of development until commercial considerations can be clearly defined. Chance of development is the likelihood that an accumulation will be commercially developed.

Conversion of the development unclarified resources referred to in this news release is dependent upon (1) the expected timetable for development; (2) the economics of the project; (3) the marketability of the oil and gas production; (4) the availability of infrastructure and technology; (5) the political, regulatory, and environmental conditions; (6) the project maturity and definition; (7) the availability of capital; and, ultimately, (8) the decision of joint venture partners to undertake development.

The major positive factor relevant to the estimate of the contingent development unclarified resources referred to in this news release is the successful discovery of resources encountered in appraisal and development wells within the existing fields. The major negative factors relevant to the estimate of the contingent development unclarified resources referred to in this news release are: (1) the outstanding requirement for a definitive development plan; (2) current economic conditions do not support the resource development; (3) limited field economic life to develop the resources; and (4) the outstanding requirement for a final investment decision and commitment of all joint venture partners.

Development not viable is defined as a contingent resource where no further data acquisition or evaluation is currently planned and hence there is a low chance of development, there is usually less than a reasonable chance of economics of development being positive in the foreseeable future. The major negative factors relevant to the estimate of development not viable referred to in this news release are: (1) current economic conditions do not support the resource development; and (2) availability of technical knowledge and technology within the industry to economically support resource development.

If these contingencies are successfully addressed, some portion of these contingent resources may be reclassified as reserves.

Of the best estimate 2C contingent resources estimated in the NSAI Wassana FID Report, on a risked basis: 100% of the estimated volumes are heavy oil; less than 1% are categorised as Development Not Viable, with the remainder categorised as Development Unclarified. There are no Development On Hold resources within the 2C category.

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Heavy Crude Oil

(Development On Hold) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (mbbls) Net (mbbls) Gross (mbbls) Net (mbbls) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Not Viable 1,715.7 1,617.1 1,544.2 1,455.4 90% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Not Viable 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 90% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Not Viable 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 90%

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Heavy Crude Oil

(Development Unclarified) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (mbbls) Net (mbbls) Gross (mbbls) Net (mbbls) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Not Viable 4,294.9 4,047.9 1,937.8 1,826.4 10-60% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Not Viable 6,072.4 5,723.3 2,583.4 2,434.9 10-60% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Not Viable 9,221.9 8,691.6 3,378.2 3,183.9 10-60%

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Heavy Crude Oil

(Development Not Viable) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (mbbls) Net (mbbls) Gross (mbbls) Net (mbbls) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Not Viable 493.2 464.9 74.0 69.7 15% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Not Viable 85.8 80.9 12.9 12.1 15% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Not Viable 58.5 55.1 8.8 8.3 15%

The NSAI estimates have been risked, using the chance of development, to account for the possibility that the contingencies are not successfully addressed. Due to the early stage of development for the development unclarified resources, NSAI did not perform an economic analysis of these resources; as such, the economic status of these resources is undetermined and there is uncertainty that any portion of the contingent resources disclosed in this new release will be commercially viable to produce.

Glossary

bbl barrels of oil

mbbl thousand barrels of oil

mmbbl million barrels of oil

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "target" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the description of the Wassana redevelopment; timing for first oil from the Wassana redevelopment; anticipated production rates from the Wassana field and extension of its economic field life; anticipated capital spending and the timing thereof; sources of funding for the project; anticipated rates of return; the EPCC contractor for the Wassana redevelopment; the Wassana redevelopment development timeline; projections for Wassana's future unit operating costs and Adjusted Opex, and for the cost of production from potential future satellite developments; the opportunities for further growth and cash flow generation; anticipated future rates for drilling rig rates (and trends) and drilling-related materials; and the Company's updated guidance estimates for 2025.

In addition, statements related to "reserves" and "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources can be discovered and profitably produced in the future.

Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; ability to achieve extensions to licences in Thailand and Türkiye to support attractive development and resource recovery; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the impact of conflicts in the Middle East; royalty rates and taxes; management's estimate of cumulative tax losses being correct; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the availability and identification of mergers and acquisition opportunities; the ability to successfully negotiate and complete any mergers and acquisition opportunities; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; international trade policies; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; the risk that the Company's tax advisors' and/or auditors' assessment of the Company's cumulative tax losses varies significantly from management's expectations of the same; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, including international treaties and trade policies; the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

Certain forward-looking information in this news release may also constitute "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Financial outlook involves statements about Valeura's prospective financial performance or position and is based on and subject to the assumptions and risk factors described above in respect of forward-looking information generally as well as any other specific assumptions and risk factors in relation to such financial outlook noted in this news release. Such assumptions are based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and any financial outlook included in this news release is made as of the date hereof and provided for the purpose of helping readers understand Valeura's current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on any financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes or in other circumstances and that the risk factors described above or other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any financial outlook.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

