New research from France has compared the performance of agrivoltaics in Spain and the Netherlands and have concluded that the former - a dry region with high solar radiation levels - offer more technical advantages over the latter, which is characterized by abundant rainfall and lower solar radiation. A group of researchers led by Sorbonne University in France has analyzed the performance of agrivoltaic systems across three different climates - dry, wet, and climatological - over the Iberian Peninsula and the Netherlands and has found that dry areas such as Spain offer more technical advantages ...

