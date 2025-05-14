Dayforce, Inc.: Hubexo Selects Dayforce for Workforce Transformation

LONDON, May 14, 2025, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that Hubexo, a global leader in construction data and technology, has selected Dayforce to consolidate its disparate HR systems, provide a single source of truth for its people operations, and deliver a best-in-class offering to colleagues around the world.

Hubexo will leverage the Dayforce platform, including Time and Attendance, Reporting and Analytics, Compensation Management, Performance Management, and Dayforce Co-Pilot, to develop and manage its growing team. Implementing Dayforce is part of a larger digital transformation at Hubexo, which restructured distinct companies under a unified brand and streamlined leadership team in October 2024. As part of this workforce transformation, the company wanted a comprehensive, global solution to optimise its workforce and standardise its people processes in a single cloud HCM platform.

"Hubexo has come together as one global team over the past year, and now is the right time to invest in a people platform that can match our ambitions," said Lindi Teate, Chief People Officer, Hubexo. "Dayforce is a truly global platform that offers ease of use for our colleagues and real-time data to improve decision making across the organisation. As we begin our journey as Hubexo, Dayforce stands out as a partner that can scale with us as we grow and help us to deliver exceptional value to our people."

Once fully implemented, the company expects that more than 2,400 Hubexo employees across 25 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific will be live on the Dayforce platform.

"Global organisations face unique challenges, from managing a disparate workforce to remaining compliant across multiple jurisdictions. That's why companies like Hubexo choose Dayforce to deliver operational resiliency and simplicity at scale," said Nicole Bello, Group Vice President, EMEA, Dayforce, Inc. "By fully harnessing our AI-powered people platform, Hubexo is elevating their people processes to make work life better - and we're proud to partner with them on this transformational journey."

