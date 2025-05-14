Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHZH | ISIN: US15677J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: CQL
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 08:05
53,00 Euro
+0,95 % +0,50
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAYFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAYFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5053,0009:43
52,5053,0009:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 09:10 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dayforce, Inc.: Hubexo Selects Dayforce for Workforce Transformation

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 14, 2025, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that Hubexo, a global leader in construction data and technology, has selected Dayforce to consolidate its disparate HR systems, provide a single source of truth for its people operations, and deliver a best-in-class offering to colleagues around the world.

Hubexo will leverage the Dayforce platform, including Time and Attendance, Reporting and Analytics, Compensation Management, Performance Management, and Dayforce Co-Pilot, to develop and manage its growing team. Implementing Dayforce is part of a larger digital transformation at Hubexo, which restructured distinct companies under a unified brand and streamlined leadership team in October 2024. As part of this workforce transformation, the company wanted a comprehensive, global solution to optimise its workforce and standardise its people processes in a single cloud HCM platform.

"Hubexo has come together as one global team over the past year, and now is the right time to invest in a people platform that can match our ambitions," said Lindi Teate, Chief People Officer, Hubexo. "Dayforce is a truly global platform that offers ease of use for our colleagues and real-time data to improve decision making across the organisation. As we begin our journey as Hubexo, Dayforce stands out as a partner that can scale with us as we grow and help us to deliver exceptional value to our people."

Once fully implemented, the company expects that more than 2,400 Hubexo employees across 25 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific will be live on the Dayforce platform.

"Global organisations face unique challenges, from managing a disparate workforce to remaining compliant across multiple jurisdictions. That's why companies like Hubexo choose Dayforce to deliver operational resiliency and simplicity at scale," said Nicole Bello, Group Vice President, EMEA, Dayforce, Inc. "By fully harnessing our AI-powered people platform, Hubexo is elevating their people processes to make work life better - and we're proud to partner with them on this transformational journey."

To learn more about Dayforce's modern cloud HCM software, please visit dayforce.com/uk.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact
Nick de Pass
nick.depass@dayforce.com
(226) 972-5962


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.