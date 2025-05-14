BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® ANNOUNCES 'ELECTRIFYING' GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH E1 SERIES

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE invites the world to 'Step Into The Blue ' as it joins E1, the world's first all-electric power boat racing Championship, as Official Gin Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship - a global spectacle backed by some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is stepping into the world of sports entertainment, announcing a new global partnership with E1 Series - the world's first all-electric race boat Championship that combines sports, entertainment and a respect for the world's 'natural blues.'

The partnership sees BOMBAY SAPPHIRE become the Official Gin Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE branding will appear across the Championship, with teams backed by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, LeBron James, Virat Kohli, Rafa Nadal and Will Smith. In addition to the E1 Series global partnership, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will also become Official Partners of current reigning champions Team Brady, owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, and Team Drogba, led by Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire, unlocking additional branding rights and team specific opportunities throughout the 2025 season.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will also be the Official Cocktail of E1, serving up BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and tonics and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon cocktails to invited guests of the Ocean Club, E1's exclusive hospitality offering.

Set against the backdrop of some of the most iconic waters across the globe - including Lake Maggiore in Italy, Monaco, and Miami - the new partnership invites audiences into a world of multisensorial immersive experiences with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and E1.

The partnership is the first major activation from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, since its just-launched Step Into The Blue, a new fully integrated global campaign that is being executed through-the-line. Step Into The Blue invites people to immerse themselves in a beautiful, blue world, and celebrates the brand's role in bringing the beauty of the moment to life.

Natasha Curtin, Global VP at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, comments: "This partnership between BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and E1 is a bold new chapter in our global journey - and brings our 'Step Into The Blue' campaign to life on an electrifying, international stage. We're proud to join forces with E1 to celebrate innovation, sustainability, and the awe-inspiring beauty of the world's most breathtaking natural blues - while marking our first ever foray into global sports entertainment.

She continues: "Like BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, E1 is dedicated to inviting audiences to be part of immersive and inspiring moments - and unlocking a world of beautiful experiences that not only captivate but are also underpinned by a passion for showcasing the multisensorial beauty of the natural world."

E1 is more than just racing - it is a new global sports platform fusing high-speed action with entertainment. As the sport expands globally to a seven-race calendar this year, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will elevate the experience by collaborating with some of the world's leading bars and industry figures to create unique, immersive moments for guests - from culturally inspired brand experiences to signature serves including the iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE & Tonic and the refreshing BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon.

What's more, each E1 team competes with one male and one female pilot who are drawn from the worlds of motorsport and power boat racing. Beyond the racing, teams actively engage with the local communities the series races in to promote efforts to regenerate the world's oceans and aquatic ecosystems.

With E1 driving change in marine mobility and sustainability, the two partners are united by a shared passion for cherishing the beauty of the natural world. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will become the Presenting Partner of the E1 Series Blue Impact Championship, designed to protect nature's natural blues, and heal water and local ecosystems where the championship takes place.????

Protecting the planet is also a priority for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and has been for over 25 years. Crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers from around the world, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is distilled at Laverstoke Mill in the south of England, using a signature vapour infusion process that gently extracts the botanicals' natural flavours, creating the vibrant and versatile taste that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for.

When it opened its doors in 2014, the distillery's design was awarded "Outstanding" by BREEAM®, one of the world's leading environmental assessments for buildings, and in 2023, the site achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification, recognising efforts to support local wildlife and biodiversity.

Rodi Basso, founder and CEO of E1, said: "Welcoming BOMBAY SAPPHIRE as a Championship partner solidifies E1's status as one of the most compelling opportunities in global sport and entertainment. With celebrity star power, highly competitive racing, and a purpose to accelerate change, we're the sport of tomorrow that innovative brands are backing today.

"In E1, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has found a natural home. It is a partnership that is built on a passion for blue sustainability and we're energised to deliver impactful change together as we redefine racing on water."

