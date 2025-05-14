Following on from its 24 February trading update for FY25, Altron has provided more specific guidance for its FY25 results. Headline and reported EPS from continuing operations as well as group headline EPS are well ahead of our forecasts. Reported group EPS is lower than we forecast, we estimate due to higher than expected losses from discontinued operations (now only the Nexus business). We maintain our forecasts pending full results on 26 May.

