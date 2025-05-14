US-based software provider Solesca presents new ways of handling PV system unavailability and solar module degradation. Engineers have a key role to play in this evolution, ensuring more accurate and reliable energy predictions for solar projects. For a long time, engineers have contented themselves with setting strict degradation and unavailability numbers, often guided by an independent engineer's recommendation, and handed those assumptions off to the finance team. I say no longer! The designer and engineer of the solar array should own all of the energy numbers for the lifetime of the system. ...

