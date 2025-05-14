Bioz, Inc.: Automated Insights in Action: Kyowa Interface Science Enhances Discovery With Bioz Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , a trusted innovator in AI-powered literature analysis and product credibility for science, is proud to showcase its expanding collaboration with Kyowa Interface Science , a leading force in contact angle and surface measurement instrumentation based in Japan. Through the integration of Bioz Badges , Kyowa is delivering a seamless and transparent user experience that connects researchers with real-world applications of their products.

By embedding Bioz Prime Badges across its product webpages, Kyowa enables users to view article snippets all in one place. These AI-driven solutions offer scientists a fast, trustworthy way to explore how Kyowa products are used in published studies, making product evaluation and decision-making more efficient.

"Partnering with Bioz has been a great experience," said Matthias Stiemer , Overseas Sales Department at Kyowa Interface Science. "We're already seeing excellent engagement from researchers exploring our applications through Bioz Badges, and the automation on the backend has made the entire process seamless for our team."

Nelisha Bhandari , also from Kyowa's Overseas Sales Department, added, "It's been smooth and simple to integrate Bioz into our web presence, and we're excited about the visibility it's giving our technology."

The positive feedback from Kyowa reflects a shared mission: empowering researchers through validated scientific data while improving marketing and product strategy through actionable insights.

"Kyowa Interface Science has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with; they're thoughtful, innovative, and truly dedicated to supporting the scientific community," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "Their early engagement results with Bioz Prime Badges have been outstanding, and it's inspiring to see such alignment between our technologies and their customers."

Together, Bioz and Kyowa Interface Science are enhancing the researcher's journey, from product discovery to application validation, by embedding AI-powered citation tools directly into the research workflow.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Kyowa Interface Science

Kyowa Interface Science is a pioneer in contact angle meters and surface/interface measurement instruments. Headquartered in Japan, Kyowa has been delivering precision surface measurement tools to researchers and industries around the world. Their instruments support applications in materials science, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and coatings, helping innovators achieve accurate and reproducible results.

Helpful Links

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

