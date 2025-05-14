Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the opening of a new office in Milan, the firm's latest office in Europe. The office will enhance Ares' access to the Italian market, and its ability to raise and invest capital across its strategies, particularly within its European Direct Lending business, as well as the Wealth Management and European Real Estate platforms.

This latest opening underscores Ares' commitment to a highly localized approach to investing in Europe, which the firm entered in 2007 through the opening of a London office, followed by Paris, Frankfurt and Stockholm in 2009 and, most recently, Amsterdam and Madrid in 2019. Across its investment strategies, including European Direct Lending and European Real Estate, Ares has deployed over €1.6 billion to support Italian businesses and assets, as of March 31, 2025, and Ares expects to accelerate this activity in the coming years.

Tyrone Cooney, Partner Head of France and Southern Europe for European Direct Lending, will harness his significant experience investing in the Italian market to support the development of the new office, leading a team of senior investment professionals in Milan.

"Over the last 18 years, Ares has strategically expanded its European footprint and solutions across its Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity and Secondaries strategies to better tailor solutions to the evolving needs of managers, companies and communities," said Blair Jacobson, Co-President of Ares. "We are very excited to announce this latest step forward in our regional positioning, reflecting the natural evolution of our platform in line with the growing private markets opportunity set in Italy to the benefit of both institutional and individual investors."

"We have long taken pride in our differentiated talent, strong local networks and scaled resources, and the Milan office builds on this legacy," said Matt Theodorakis, Partner and Co-Head of European Direct Lending at Ares. "With Italy's expanding opportunity for middle-market buyouts, long-term financings and growth capital, we believe our leading European Direct Lending business is well positioned for long-term value creation."

"Over the last several years, we have seen Italian stakeholders gain greater awareness and acceptance of private capital as an attractive alternative to traditional financing sources," said Mr. Cooney. "As local business owners and asset managers continue to the navigate through dynamic European markets, we are pleased to formally establish Ares' presence in Italy and provide greater access to our flexible and creative capital solutions."

Inclusive of the acquisition of GCP International, which closed on March 1, 2025, Ares now has offices in 13 countries in Europe.

