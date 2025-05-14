AM Best will hold its popular annual Reinsurance Market Briefing at the 2025 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) on Sunday, 7 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) at the Hotel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.

Firmly established as the leading open-invitation market presentation event at the Rendez-Vous, the AM Best briefing is a unique opportunity for reinsurance market insight, opinion and early networking, ahead of busy bilateral meeting schedules. Senior officials from more than 300 companies, in over 65 countries attended the reinsurance presentation at the RVS in 2024. AM Best's senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices will be present and will also be participating in meetings throughout the reinsurance Rendez-Vous.

The September briefing will highlight AM Best's monitoring and analytical perspective of the global reinsurance market. Agenda topics include:

Trend analysis on the global reinsurance sector;

AM Best's views on pricing and whether discipline will be maintained;

Global reinsurance outlook and the drivers of future rating movements;

Impact of alternative capital and insurance-linked securities (ILS); and

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers.

To register online, please click on the following link: Reinsurance Market Briefing AM Best Rendez-Vous de Septembre.

