Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fira de Barcelona: Construmat Showcases the Transformation of Construction Towards Sustainability

Finanznachrichten News

BARCELONA, Spain, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 20 to 22, Construmat returns as Spain's leading trade fair for the construction industry, expanding in number of companies, international presence and scale. It will showcase technologies, systems, and materials aimed at advancing more sustainable and efficient construction models. The Fira de Barcelona event will also offer ideas and experiences to reduce the sector's environmental impact, increase digitalization, attract talent, and address the housing shortage crisis.

The event will be held at Fira Barcelona's Gran Via Venue

In its 24th edition, Construmat will gather over 350 exhibitors from 22 countries in Barcelona, expecting to exceed 22,000 visitors. The fair has grown by 24% in participating companies and 15% in occupied space compared to last year.

With a commercial offering focused on sustainability and efficiency improvement, Construmat presents the latest in machinery and tools, industrialized construction, walls, structures, façades and roofs, insulation, waterproofing, urban planning and outdoor spaces, design and interior design, flooring and cladding, BIM and ICT for projects and construction, kitchens, bathrooms, lighting, energy management and capture, installations, enclosures, carpentry, locksmithing, and solar protection, among others.

This year, the fair has increased its international presence, with 35% of the commercial exhibition coming from outside Spain. Companies and group pavilions from France, Germany, Portugal, China, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Morocco, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, Egypt, Andorra, Lithuania, Hungary, and Japan will participate.

Turkey will be the guest country, with over 20 exhibitors-mainly manufacturers of construction materials and machinery. Turkey will also feature prominently in the fair's activity program, sharing success stories and participating in business meetings with a strong commercial and institutional delegation.

Disruptive Startups

The commercial area will also host 40 startups offering technological solutions to optimize processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency in the construction sector. Innovations include nanocoatings to enhance material functionality and durability, sensors for real-time concrete strength monitoring, and systems for infrastructure analysis using drones and 3D technology. This area will also feature talks, pitching sessions, and networking opportunities for startups to present their projects to potential investors, buyers, and partners.

Congress, sessions, and workshops

The fair will offer 120 activities, including the standout Sustainable Building Congress. Over 100 national and international speakers will address topics such as affordable social housing, building health and biohabitability, and practical applications of AI in architecture, construction, and public works. Keynote speakers include architects David Adjaye, Peris + Toral, Stephen Bates, and Mohammed Adib.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686553/lab_construmat.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/5317003/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira Barcelona Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/construmat-showcases-the-transformation-of-construction-towards-sustainability-302454436.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.