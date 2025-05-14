Bloomreach, the agentic platform for personalization, today announced it has partnered with Captain Up, the premier gamification and loyalty platform. This partnership enables iGaming brands to use the combined power of Bloomreach and Captain Up to drive better customer experiences with a blend of real-time player data, AI-powered personalization, and robust gamification. With nearly 60% of marketers citing customer experience as a driver of loyalty in a recent Bloomreach and EMARKETER survey, this partnership will offer new ways for iGaming brands to drive lasting connections with players.

As acquisition costs soar and competition intensifies, fostering meaningful customer relationships is critical for every business. Together, Bloomreach and Captain Up deliver a powerful solution for iGaming brands to do just that. With a modular, enterprise-ready engagement engine, the combined solution of Bloomreach and Captain Up connects CRM strategy with real-time player behavior across digital, mobile, and retail environments. By personalizing each user interaction, it ensures iGaming brands deliver experiences that not only retain customers but deeply engage them.

Through their integration, Bloomreach and Captain Up empower brands to deliver:

Real-Time Personalization and Behavior-Driven Optimization : precise segmentation and timely, relevant engagement based on real-time analytics and AI.

: precise segmentation and timely, relevant engagement based on real-time analytics and AI. Gamification Engine : a robust feature set including missions, XP, streaks, season passes, tournaments, leaderboards, collectibles, mini games and more all personalized to player behaviors and segments.

: a robust feature set including missions, XP, streaks, season passes, tournaments, leaderboards, collectibles, mini games and more all personalized to player behaviors and segments. Modular CRM Integration : a flexible, plug-and-play architecture that deploys quickly across any tech stack, channel, or front-end.

: a flexible, plug-and-play architecture that deploys quickly across any tech stack, channel, or front-end. Omni-Channel Continuity : the ability to create a single, cohesive loyalty journey across online and retail channels.

: the ability to create a single, cohesive loyalty journey across online and retail channels. Personalized Rewards: users can shop a personalized rewards center based on user level and activity, redeeming loyalty points for relevant, meaningful rewards. Dynamic offers adjust based on user behavior, timing, and status.

Learn more about how Bloomreach powers loyalty in iGaming and how Captain Up is enabling brands to offer a new kind of customer experience.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the agentic platform for personalization. Powering autonomous search, conversational shopping, and autonomous marketing, Bloomreach personalizes the entire customer experience. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, businesses create experiences that drive higher growth and lasting loyalty. Bloomreach drives personalization for 1,400+ brands around the world, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

About Captain Up

Captain Up is an award winning engagement and loyalty platform, helping brands drive long-term customer value through data-led personalization, gamification, and behavioral insights. Trusted by tier-1 brands, the platform enables seamless integration of missions, challenges, loyalty tiers, and rewards across web, mobile, and retail. With modular tools and API-first architecture, Captain Up optimizes retention, reduces bonus dependency, and meets regulatory standards, all while creating more personalized, rewarding player journeys.

