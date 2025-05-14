Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
14.05.2025 10:24 Uhr
CHINT Global Showcases Full-Chain Innovation and Integration Leadership at Intersolar Europe 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT Global wrapped up three vibrant days at Intersolar Europe 2025, one of the world's leading exhibitions for the solar industry and energy storage, reaffirming its position as a trusted, full-chain solution provider for Europe's energy transition.


The event was a strong indicator of market momentum: both photovoltaic and battery storage sectors were buzzing with activity - from live project opportunities to breakthrough innovations. Across all three days, CHINT stood out as a smart electric solution provider covering high, medium, and low voltage products.

"We're entering an era where integrators, EPCs and developers want trusted partners with proven engineering capabilities and end-to-end portfolios - and that's where CHINT delivers," General Manager CHINT Europe said.

A Portfolio Designed for Europe's Future

CHINT's comprehensive offering attracted widespread interest from developers across Europe, particularly in power transformers and medium-voltage solutions, including now available SF6-free RMU 12kV and 24kV, launching later this year. These innovations answer growing demand for sustainable, efficient infrastructure across renewable installations.

In the battery storage sector, CHINT drew strong attention to its containerized solutions, all built around its IGCT-based PCS, based on innovative cascading architecture, enabled by a patented power component co-developed with the University of Tsinghua. These systems are optimized for scalability, performance, and compliance with European technical standards.

Supporting Panel Builders and Integrators

CHINT continues to strengthen its support for panel builders and system integrators by expanding its low-voltage component offering. New additions to the NOARK product line - including circuit breakers, contactors, and switch disconnectors - now meet the market's evolving voltage standards of 1500V DC and 800V AC. These solutions are designed to ensure performance, safety, and compatibility with the latest demands in PV and energy storage infrastructure.

Laying Groundwork for Green Hydrogen

Though still in pilot phase in many countries, green hydrogen was a hot topic at Intersolar 2025. CHINT's visitors showed high curiosity toward its roadmap in this sector. The company is already preparing to support EPCs through its IGBT-based power supply solution - a cutting-edge system for efficient energy delivery and protection of the electrolizers.

A Trusted Partner for Integration

European clients are increasingly focused on integration, reliability, and long-term partnership. As one German developer in PV and battery storage commented:

"We've worked with many integrators, but CHINT stands out for its deep engineering expertise and control over its key components. That's a rare combination that gives us confidence."

CHINT's strong turnout, busy booth, and meaningful discussions confirmed that Europe is not just a market - it's a hub for energy innovation. The company leaves Munich energized and committed to lighting the path to a greener future with holistic, local-ready solutions tailored to tomorrow's grid.

Empower A Smarter and Greener Future

At Intersolar Europe 2025, CHINT demonstrates hard technical strength, deepens local cooperation and delivers sustainable commitments to adapt to the highly dynamic and technology-oriented characters in the European market. Green power technologies, such as SF6-free switchgear, are rapidly replacing traditional systems, contributing to emissions reduction while enabling safer and more sustainable grid operations.

Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global, said, "We believe that Europe is not only a market, but also an 'innovation laboratory' for global energy transformation. CHINT remains committed to innovation-driven development, working closely with leading customers to co-develop globally competitive solutions. With a focus on energy storage, green power distribution, and other strategic sectors, we continue to invest in ESG-aligned, full-lifecycle low-carbon solutions-empowering our clients to achieve sustainable growth and driving the industry toward a smarter, greener future."

For more information, visit:

www.chintglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687108/image_5019413_24722862.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chint-global-showcases-full-chain-innovation-and-integration-leadership-at-intersolar-europe-2025-302455077.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
