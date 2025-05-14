Ciel & Terre has completed a 120 MWp floating solar project in India, introducing several company firsts in engineering and design, including rock bolt anchoring and a reinforced fiberglass inverter barge. The system also marks the French PV specialist's first use of spin welding in its floating platform assembly. From pv magazine India Ciel & Terre, a France-based floating PV solutions supplier, has announced the completion of a 120 MWp floating solar array at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh - its largest project in India. It developed the project in collaboration with L&T and SJVN Green Energy ...

