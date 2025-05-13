Satellogic, Inc.: Satellogic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Revenue of $3.4 million in 1Q 2025

Domestication to U.S. Completed

Awarded $30 Million Contract for AI-First Constellation and Closed $20 Million Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation ("EO") data collection, today provided a business update and reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"The year is off to a great start with our recent announcements in April related to our $30 million low latency, near-daily AI-first constellation contract, our sovereign defense and intelligence imagery sales to Brazil and Singapore, and the closing of a registered direct offering in which we received $20 million in gross proceeds, which further strengthened our liquidity position. These milestones, coupled with the completion of our domestication during the first quarter, positions Satellogic to focus on significant growth opportunities, underscoring the value of our data insights and technology," said Satellogic CEO, Emiliano Kargieman.

Rick Dunn, Chief Financial Officer, added, "In terms of financial results, we ended the quarter with $17.7 million of cash on hand (which does not include the proceeds from the aforementioned offering) and continued to reduce our cash used in operations by $5.4 million, or 53%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our revenue also increased modestly by 2% to $3.4 million compared to the prior year period."

"We expect that our revenue for 2025 will largely be dependent on closing opportunities within our Space Systems line of business, which we anticipate will contribute considerable per unit cash flow and strong gross margin. As we look to 2025 and beyond, management continues to focus on near-term growth opportunities and moving the Company forward on a path to profitability," concluded Dunn.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased by $0.1 million, or 2%, to $3.4 million, as compared to revenue of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a $0.4 million increase in imagery ordered by new and existing Asset Monitoring customers, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in revenue generated from the Space Systems business line. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $2.6 million attributable to our Asset Monitoring line of business, $0.4 million attributable to our Space Systems line of business, and $0.4 million attributable to our CaaS line of business compared to $2.2 million, $0.7 million and $0.4 million, respectively, in the prior period.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We monitor a number of financial performance and liquidity measures on a regular basis in order to track the progress of our business. Included in these financial performance and liquidity measures are the non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures provide analysts, investors and management with helpful information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business, as they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by removing the impact of items that we believe are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. The non-GAAP measures are used by us to evaluate our core operating performance and liquidity on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. The non-GAAP measures also facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations such as capital structures, taxation, depreciation, capital expenditures and other non-cash items (i.e., embedded derivatives, debt extinguishment and stock-based compensation) which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. However, different companies may define these terms differently and accordingly comparisons might not be accurate. Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measure. For the definitions of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss, see below.

We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We did not incur amortization expense during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Non-GAAP EBITDA further adjusted for professional fees related to the secured convertible notes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of financial instruments and stock-based compensation. Other expense (income), net includes foreign exchange gain or loss and other non-operating income and expenses not considered indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its net loss for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 Net loss available to stockholders $ (32,581 ) $ (15,178 ) Interest expense - 9 Income tax expense 715 1,433 Depreciation expense 2,687 2,845 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ (29,179 ) $ (10,891 ) Professional fees related to Secured Convertible Notes - 971 Other expense (income), net 167 (1,401 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments 22,361 752 Stock-based compensation 595 1,446 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,056 ) $ (9,123 )

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic and include statements concerning Satellogic's strategic realignment as a U.S. company, and the visibility and high growth opportunities it will provide in connection therewith. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third pirates for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xviii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xix) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules and (xxvi) the anticipated benefits of the domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SATELLOGIC INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 Revenue $ 3,387 $ 3,328 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation shown separately below 1,237 1,305 Selling, general and administrative 6,485 9,389 Engineering 2,493 4,387 Depreciation expense 2,687 2,845 Total costs and expenses 12,902 17,926 Operating loss (9,515 ) (14,598 ) Other (expense) income, net Interest income, net 177 204 Change in fair value of financial instruments (22,361 ) (752 ) Other (expense) income, net (167 ) 1,401 Total other (expense) income, net (22,351 ) 853 Loss before income tax (31,866 ) (13,745 ) Income tax expense (715 ) (1,433 ) Net loss available to stockholders $ (32,581 ) $ (15,178 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 257 (137 ) Comprehensive loss $ (32,324 ) $ (15,315 ) Basic net loss per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock $ (0.34 ) $ (0.17 ) Basic weighted-average Common Stock outstanding 96,655,349 90,331,496 Diluted net loss per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock $ (0.34 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted weighted-average Common Stock outstanding 96,655,349 90,331,496

SATELLOGIC INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED March 31, December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and par value amounts) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,716 $ 22,493 Restricted cash 305 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $148 and $148, respectively 1,799 1,464 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,274 3,907 Total current assets 24,094 27,864 Property and equipment, net 25,802 27,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,538 877 Other non-current assets 4,968 5,722 Total assets $ 61,402 $ 61,691 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,742 $ 3,754 Warrant liabilities 14,902 11,511 Earnout liabilities 1,992 1,501 Operating lease liabilities 989 363 Contract liabilities 6,308 5,871 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,661 11,621 Total current liabilities 41,594 34,621 Secured Convertible Notes at fair value 96,590 79,070 Operating lease liabilities 5,812 516 Other non-current liabilities 498 516 Total liabilities 144,494 114,723 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' (deficit) equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 385,000,000 shares authorized, 84,451,437 shares issued and 83,883,614 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 83,000,501 shares issued and 82,432,678 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 - - Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 13,582,642 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Treasury stock, at cost, 567,823 shares as of March 31, 2025 and 567,823 shares as of December 31, 2024 (8,603 ) (8,603 ) Additional paid-in capital 358,511 356,247 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (314 ) (571 ) Accumulated deficit (432,686 ) (400,105 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (83,092 ) (53,032 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 61,402 $ 61,691