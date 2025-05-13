Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy" or the "Company") (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company's annual meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 25,209,233 common shares, representing 66.3% of Total Energy's issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted UponOutcome
of Vote		Votes
For		Votes
Withheld
1.The election of the following nominees as directors
of the Company for the ensuing year or until their
successors are elected or appointed:
George ChowPassed23,566,942
(99.6%)
92,715
(0.4%)
Glenn DagenaisPassed23,434,702
(99.1%)
224,955
(0.9%)
Daniel HalykPassed23,619,795
(99.8%)
39,862
(0.2%)
Jessica KirstinePassed23,436,823
(99.1%)
222,834
(0.9%)
Tim McMillanPassed23,605,915
(99.8%)
53,742
(0.2%)
Ken MullenPassed20,601,943
(87.1%)
3,057,714
(12.9%)
2.The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors
of the Company to hold office until the close
of the next annual meeting of shareholders.		Passed
25,144,350
(99.7%)		64,883
(0.3%)

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at: www.totalenergy.ca.


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 23:12 Uhr
