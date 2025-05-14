Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2025 Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond") (TSX: BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 40,799,217 common shares, representing approximately 65.64% of Black Diamond's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Trevor Haynes 38,951,337 96.884 1,252,954 3.116 Brian Hedges 39,341,354 97.854 862,937 2.146 Robert J. Herdman 38,328,604 95.335 1,875,687 4.665 Barbara J. Kelley 37,526,211 93.339 2,678,080 6.661 Edward H. Kernaghan 38,948,715 96.877 1,255,576 3.123 Leilani Latimer 39,522,538 98.304 681,753 1.696 Steven Stein 38,140,070 94.866 2,064,221 5.134 Robert Wagemakers 38,146,069 94.881 2,058,222 5.119

In addition, the other resolution presented at the Meeting, the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, was approved. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

