Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0YGD0 | ISIN: CA09202D2077
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 08:03
5,700 Euro
-2,56 % -0,150
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025
20 Leser
Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2025 Annual Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond") (TSX: BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 40,799,217 common shares, representing approximately 65.64% of Black Diamond's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Trevor Haynes38,951,33796.8841,252,9543.116
Brian Hedges39,341,35497.854862,9372.146
Robert J. Herdman38,328,60495.3351,875,6874.665
Barbara J. Kelley37,526,21193.3392,678,0806.661
Edward H. Kernaghan38,948,71596.8771,255,5763.123
Leilani Latimer39,522,53898.304681,7531.696
Steven Stein38,140,07094.8662,064,2215.134
Robert Wagemakers38,146,06994.8812,058,2225.119

In addition, the other resolution presented at the Meeting, the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, was approved. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, MPA Systems and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turnkey operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries
Emma Covenden at 403-888-1666 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
