Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 13, 2025 annual general shareholders' meeting (the "AGM"). Each of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 28, 2025 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Jamal Baksh
|15,262,903
|95.93%
|648,145
|4.07%
|John Billowits
|13,448,304
|84.52%
|2,462,743
|15.48%
|Lawrence Cunningham
|15,671,300
|98.49%
|239,747
|1.51%
|Claire Kennedy
|15,551,512
|97.74%
|359,536
|2.26%
|Robert Kittel
|14,355,779
|90.23%
|1,555,268
|9.77%
|Mark Leonard
|15,833,383
|99.51%
|77,664
|0.49%
|Donna Parr
|15,851,934
|99.63%
|59,114
|0.37%
|Andrew Pastor
|15,665,840
|98.46%
|245,208
|1.54%
|Laurie Schultz
|15,740,320
|98.93%
|170,728
|1.07%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 13, 2025 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
Jeff Bender, Susan Gayner, Mark Miller, Lori O'Neill, Dexter Salna, Barry Symons and Robin Van Poelje did not stand for re-election to the Corporation's board of directors at the AGM. The Corporation wishes to thank each of the directors for their contributions as board members.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
