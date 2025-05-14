Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025

WKN: 904996 | ISIN: BE0003545531
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 07:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Solvac SA: Results of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Solvac

Finanznachrichten News

Press releaseRegulated Information

Brussels, May 14, 2025 - 7.30 CET

The Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today at the Event Lounge, Boulevard General Wahis, 1030 Brussels.

The shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions on the agenda of this Meeting, including:

  • the total dividend per share of €5.81 gross for the fiscal year 2024, identical to 2023
  • the modifications brought to the remuneration policy
  • the re-election of Mr Patrick Solvay as non-independent Board Member for a period of 4 years, until May 2029
  • the re-election of Mrs Savina de Limon Triest and Mrs Valentine Delwart as independent Board Members for a period of 4 years, until May 2029
  • the appointment of Mr Tanguy du Monceau de Bergendal as independent Board Member for a period of 4 years, until May 2029, to replace Mr Marc-Eric Janssen de la Boëssière-Thiennes who, for reasons of personal convenience, did not whish to continue as Board Member.

The renewal of the mandate of EY Reviseurs d'Entreprise SRL for a period of 3 years expiring after the Ordinary General Meeting of May 2028, as well as their annual fees of €25.000, excluding VAT, were favourably approved by the shareholders.

Detailed resolutions, voting results and presentations are available on the website of Solvac at the address https://www.solvac.be/fr/gouvernance/assemblees-generales/

Key dates for payment of the 3rd interim dividend for the financial year 2024, equivalent to the final payment:

• May 14, 2025: date of detachment from the Stock Exchange (ex-date)
• May 20, 2025: last record date for Euroclear positions (record date)
• May 27, 2025: payment date

Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA and 30% in the capital of Syensqo SA. Its shares are exclusively nominative. They may be held freely by individuals or, with the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal entities or similar entities under the conditions set out in its approval policy. As of December 31, 2024, its market capitalization amounted to €2.12 billion.

For additional information, please contact:
Solvac S.A.
Investor Relations
Champs Elysées Street, 43
B-1050 Brussels
Tel.: +32/2/639 66 30
Mail: Investor.relations@solvac.be


