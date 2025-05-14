Anzeige
14.05.2025 10:42 Uhr
Avacon Selects IFS Copperleaf to Enhance Asset Investment Planning

Finanznachrichten News

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copperleaf®, an IFS company, is delighted to announce that Avacon, a regional subsidiary of the E.ON Group - a leading energy company responsible for supplying energy and energy-related services, has chosen IFS Copperleaf's decision analytics solution. This strategic partnership is set to boost Avacon's capability to manage the challenges brought on by the energy transition, and in parallel drive operational efficiency and streamline workflows as part of the E.ON wide "Manage Assets" initiative.

Avacon set out to elevate its "Manage Assets" capabilities - aiming to make consistent, data-driven decisions that ensure the highest return in line with strategic goals and operational targets. The IFS Copperleaf solution enables value-based, risk-informed decision-making. This includes opportunities and risks identification, solution definition and evaluation, portfolio optimization, scenario analysis and approval. With IFS Copperleaf, Avacon will reduce risk, optimize costs, accelerate time to value, and meet business objectives through a proven end-to-end asset management process.

By reducing redundancies and streamlining workflows, Avacon aims to boost overall operational efficiency, optimizing resource allocation and improving service delivery. Automation of repetitive tasks will save time and reduce errors, enabling Avacon to focus on more strategic activities, enhancing productivity and accuracy in investment planning.

The project will be delivered in collaboration with Accenture, leveraging the strategic partner network of IFS Copperleaf certified consultants.

"The Copperleaf solution fulfills 100% of Avacon's requirements along the newly defined E.ON wide "Manage Assets" process," said Fin Jennrich, IFS Copperleaf's VP of Sales for Central Europe & Nordics. "Avacon is yet another fantastic addition to the constantly growing community of asset-intensive organizations leveraging the Copperleaf solution to enhance their investment planning in line with the ISO 55000 standard series."

"We are thrilled to partner with Avacon to enhance their asset investment planning capabilities," added Lance Olmsted, President, IFS Copperleaf. "This collaboration will enable Avacon to better manage their assets, reduce risks, and achieve their sustainability targets, ultimately delivering greater value to their customers and stakeholders."

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:
EUROPE / MEA / APJ:
Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM:
Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/avacon-selects-ifs-copperleaf-to-enhance-asset-investment-planning,c4150147

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/avacon-announcement-930-x-423,c3409049

Avacon Announcement 930 x 423

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avacon-selects-ifs-copperleaf-to-enhance-asset-investment-planning-302455100.html

