Ignitis grupe: AB "Ignitis grupe" Strategic Plan 2025-2028: paving the way towards 100% green and secure energy ecosystem

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) publishes its Strategic Plan 2025-2028, which is attached to this notice. The Group remains committed to executing its ambitious strategy with the purpose to create a 100% green and secure energy ecosystem for current and future generations.

We are continuing to expand the Group's Green Capacities Portfolio to reach 4-5 GW of installed Green Capacities by 2030, thus strengthening the energy security and contributing to the surplus green energy production in the region. In the Networks segment, we are expanding and maintaining the electricity grid to facilitate green transition.

Highlights of the strategic plan

We target to double the installed Green Capacities, reaching a total of 2.6-3.0 GW in 2028 compared to 1.4 GW in 2024. Currently, the Group's Green Capacities Portfolio amounts to 8.4 GW, of which 3.1 GW is Secured Capacity. We focus on the development of green generation and green flexibility technologies - onshore and offshore wind, batteries, pumped-storage hydro and power-to-x.

To enable the Green Capacities build-out, we utilise and further expand our customer base to ensure electricity offtake. Expanding the electricity supply portfolio in the countries we are active in should lead to a significant increase in the amount of supplied electricity by the Group, from 6.7 TWh in 2024 to 9.0-11.0 TWh by 2028. Also, the Group continues to build a leading EV fast-charging network, being the first-choice provider of charging solutions in the Baltics for home and business customers.

In the Networks segment, we are focusing on ensuring resilient and efficient electricity distribution and electricity network expansion to facilitate the energy market. And through the Reserve Capacities segment, we ensure the reliability and security of the power system.

Financial targets

In 2025-2028, we plan to invest EUR 3.0-4.0 billion with over 85-90% of the Investments to be aligned with the EU Taxonomy.

We plan to direct around 59% of the Investments (EUR 1.7-2.4 billion) to further develop Green Capacities. More than half of the Investments in Green Capacities over the 2025-2028 period relate to new installed Green Capacities additions after 2028.

The second largest portion, around 36%, of the Investments (EUR 1.2-1.3 billion) is to be directed towards the expansion and maintenance of a resilient and efficient electricity distribution network, which is one of the key elements of a successful energy transition.

The Investments should translate into EUR 600-680 million Adjusted EBITDA in 2028, up from EUR 527.9 million in 2024. We aim to achieve a sustainable share of Adjusted EBITDA of at least 70-75% by 2028. The average Adjusted ROCE is expected to be within 6.5-7.5% in 2025-2028.



We target to maintain our credit rating of 'BBB' and above over the 2025-2028 period, supported by disciplined financial management. We will continue our investment program while maintaining the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 5 times.

In line with the Dividend Policy, we are committed to a minimum of 3% annual dividend growth, implying a 6.4%-7.0% dividend yield for the 2025-2028 period.

Sustainability priorities and targets

We target to reach net zero emissions by 2040-2050. We will maximise sustainable value by directing our investments toward a decarbonisation pathway that is aligned with our business ambitions and reaching net zero emissions by 2040-2050. Our sustainability-related priority is reducing the carbon intensity of our Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (to 190 g CO2-eq/kWh in 2028 or reducing by 5% vs. 2024) by growing installed Green Capacities and increasing the share of green electricity used for our operations.

Long-term performance objectives

Following the Strategic Plan, the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group approved the long-term objectives and performance targets for the 2025-2028 period that determine the long-term variable part of remuneration for key executives.

The details of the Long-Term Incentive Plan objectives for the 2025-2028 period are available in the Strategic Plan's annexes and on our website.

Earnings call?

In relation to the announcement of the First three months 2025 interim report and Strategic Plan 2025-2028, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call, please register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Ignitis3M2025resultsandStrategicPlan2025-2028

It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and a unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registration or live during the earnings call.

