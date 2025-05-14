Valeura Energy Inc.: First Quarter 2025 Results

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") reports its unaudited financial and operating results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.

The complete quarterly reporting package for the Company, including the unaudited financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are being filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and posted to the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

Highlights

Oil production of 23,853 bbls/d ( 1) , an increase of 9% compared to Q1 last year;

, an increase of 9% compared to Q1 last year; Adjusted opex ( 2) trending downward, to US$24.1/bbl, a decrease of 8% compared to Q1 last year;

trending downward, to US$24.1/bbl, a decrease of 8% compared to Q1 last year; Adjusted Cashflow from Operations ( 2) of US$74.0 million, an increase of 55% compared to Q1 2024, demonstrating the effects of the corporate restructuring and application of tax loss carry-forwards;

of US$74.0 million, an increase of 55% compared to Q1 2024, demonstrating the effects of the corporate restructuring and application of tax loss carry-forwards; The Company's balance sheet remains very strong, with US$239 million cash ( 3) and no debt; and

and no debt; and Adjusted Working Capital(2) of US$254 million.



(1)Working interest share production before royalties.

(2)Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section below.

(3)Includes restricted cash of US$23.4 million.



Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"We have demonstrated our ability to generate increasing cash flow. Q1 2025 was the first full quarter benefitting from our corporate re-organisation, which makes it possible to optimise the use of tax loss carry-forwards. As a result, our post-tax Adjusted Cashflow from Operations(1) increased to US$74 million, up 55% compared to the same quarter of last year, on revenue that is essentially unchanged. This creates a uniquely resilient position for our Company, which makes it possible for us to weather volatile markets better than many of our competitors.

Underlying this is a respectable operational performance which saw us produce at an average rate of 23,854 bbls/d, while recording Adjusted Opex per barrel(1) of US$24/bbl. The long-term downward trend in Adjusted Opex per barrel(1) is a direct reflection of our strategic priorities in action - operating our assets in a worldclass manner with the objective of driving deeper efficiency and maximising cash flow and growth from our assets.

Our balance sheet echoes this sentiment too. Even after a quarter with a US$39 million out-of-round tax payment and a build in oil inventory, our financial position remained strong, with a March 31st cash balance of US$239 million and no debt. As a result, we are in a prime position to pursue both organic and inorganic growth ambitions and continue to see exiting opportunities come to the foreground."

(1)Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section below.



Financial and Operating Results Summary

Three months ended

Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended

Dec 31, 2024 Delta (%) Three months ended

Mar 31, 2024 Delta (%) Oil Production(1) ('000 bbls) 2,147 2,402 -11 % 1,991 8 % Average Daily Oil Production(1) (bbls/d) 23,853 26,109 -9 % 21,882 9 % Average Realised Price (US$/bbl) 78.7 76.7 3 % 84.6 -7 % Oil Volumes Sold ('000 bbls) 1,881 2,948 -36 % 1,765 7 % Oil Revenue (US$'000) 148,081 226,148 -35 % 149,408 -1 % Net Income (US$'000) 14,073 213,983 -93 % 19,418 -28 % Adjusted EBITDAX(2) (US$'000) 87,216 132,402 -34 % 88,721 -2 % Adjusted Pre-Tax Cashflow from Operations(2) (US$'000) 74,384 133,612 -44 % 72,088 3 % Adjusted Cashflow from Operations(2) (US$'000) 73,954 107,134 -31 % 47,855 55 % Operating Expenses (US$'000) 38,852 55,607 -30 % 41,788 -7 % Adjusted Opex(2) (US$'000) 51,684 54,668 -5 % 52,264 -1 % Operating Expenses per bbl (US$/bbl) 18.1 23.2 -22 % 21 -14 % Adjusted Opex per bbl(2) (US$/bbl) 24.1 22.8 6 % 26.2 -8 % Adjusted Capex(2) (US$'000) 32,899 38,870 -15 % 29,257 12 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic ('000 shares) 106,532 106,955 0 % 103,229 3 % As at

Mar 31, 2025 As at

Dec 31, 2024 Delta (%) As at

Mar 31, 2024 Delta (%) Cash & Cash equivalents(3) (US$'000) 238,871 259,354 -8 % 193,683 23 % Adjusted Net Working Capital(2) (US$'000) 253,511 205,735 23 % 141,877 79 % Shareholder's Equity (US$'000) 538,137 528,283 2 % 304,318 77 %

(1)Working interest share production before royalties.

(2)Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section below.

(3)Includes restricted cash of US$23.4 million.



Financial Update

The Company's Q1 2025 financial performance reflects ongoing strong production operations at all four of its fields in the offshore Gulf of Thailand. Valeura's working interest share production before royalties totalled 2.15 million bbls during Q1 2025, an increase of 8% from Q1 2024. Production was in line with the Company's expectations considering the Nong Yao field experienced a planned maintenance shutdown.

Oil sales totalled 1.88 million bbls during Q1 2025, which was less than the volume produced, and therefore contributed to an oil inventory increase to 0.89 million bbls at March 31, 2025. As all of the Company's oil production is stored in floating offshore vessels before being sold in parcels of approximately 200,000 - 300,000 bbls, at any given time, the Company maintains some quantity of oil held in inventory.

Price realisations averaged US$78.7/bbl, which was 7% lower than the same period in 2024, reflecting lower global benchmark oil prices. The Company's oil sales continue to achieve a premium when compared to the Brent crude oil benchmark, averaging US$2.9/bbl in Q1 2025, versus US$1.6/bbl in Q1 of 2024. Valeura generated oil revenue of US$148 million in Q1 2025, essentially unchanged from the oil revenue generated Q1 2024, reflecting the increase in production being offset by reduced sales prices.

Operating expenses during Q1 2025 reflect a long-term trend of improving production efficiency, influenced by ongoing strong performance of the Nong Yao field, which is both the Company's largest source of production and also the lowest unit cost field in Valeura's portfolio. Along with operating expenses, the Company includes the price of leases for its floating offshore infrastructure (being US$8.5 million) to derive an Adjusted Opex(1) of US$51.7 million in Q1 2025, which equates to a per-unit rate of US$24.1/bbl, an improvement of 8% when compared to Q1 2024.

Valeura generated adjusted cashflow from operations(1) (pre-tax) of US$74.0 million, which was a 55% increase over Q1 2024. The increase is directly related to the more tax-efficient corporate structure as a result of the Company's corporate re-organisation, which was completed in November 2024. Under the new structure, Valeura may apply its tax loss carry-forwards to taxable income for the Nong Yao, Manora, and Wassana fields.

While cash tax payments are normally paid in May and August each year, the Company made a final tax payment of US$39.2 million in connection with its corporate restructuring. This payment effectively completed the tax obligations for its Thai III licences under their previous organisation structure, giving rise to the more optimised application of tax loss carry-forwards as noted above. In addition to this out-of-round payment, Valeura made cash outlays in respect of its operating costs and capex of US$32.9 million. As a result, Valeura's cash position at March 31, 2025 was US$238.9 million, inclusive of restricted cash of US$23.4 million. Valeura's net working capital surplus was US$253.5 million at March 31, 2025.

(1)Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section below.

Operations Update and Outlook

During Q1 2025, Valeura had ongoing production operations at all of its Gulf of Thailand fields, including Jasmine, Manora, Nong Yao, and Wassana fields. Total working interest share production before royalties averaged 23,853 bbls/d, which was in line with management's expectations and consistent with achieving the Company's guidance range for the full year 2025 of 23,000 - 25,500 bbls/d. One drilling rig was under contract throughout the quarter.

Jasmine/Ban Yen

Oil production before royalties from the Jasmine/Ban Yen field, in Licence B5/27 (100% operated interest) averaged 8,356 bbls/d during Q1 2025.

In February 2025, the Company's contracted drilling rig began a seven-well infill drilling campaign which includes both development and appraisal targets on the Jasmine C, Jasmine D, and Ban Yen A facilities. Drilling operations are progressing safely and on time. The drilling programme is expected to be complete approximately by the end of May 2025.

Also during Q1 2025, a low-BTU gas generator was delivered to the Jasmine B platform. Installation and commissioning activities in respect of the low-BTU gas generator are underway, with the new equipment planned to be fully operational and online later in Q2 2025. The low-BTU gas generator is a modernisation of the Jasmine B platform's power generation facility, which will enable a waste gas stream to be used as feedstock for power generation, thereby reducing the Jasmine field's reliance on diesel. As a result, Valeura anticipates immediate savings in operating expenses and a long-term reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions from the Jasmine field.

Nong Yao

At the Nong Yao field, in Licence G11/48 (90% operated working interest), Valeura's working interest share production before royalties averaged 9,275 bbls/d. As a result of the Company's development of the Nong Yao C field extension in 2024, Nong Yao has become the Company's largest source of production, with the Company's lowest per unit Adjusted Opex.

Near the end of Q1 2025, Valeura conducted a planned seven-day annual maintenance shutdown of the Nong Yao field. All maintenance work was performed safely, under budget, and ahead of schedule. The Nong Yao field has since resumed normal operations.

Wassana

Oil production before royalties from the Wassana field, in Licence G10/48 (100% operated interest), averaged 3,686 bbls/d during Q1 2025. Production operations progressed without incident throughout the quarter. No wells were drilled during the quarter.

During Q1 2025 Valeura completed the front end engineering and design work for the potential redevelopment of the Wasssana field and more recently has finalised detailed contracting and procurement work to validate cost assumptions for the project.

As announced separately today, the Company has determined a positive final investment decision and intends to pursue the Wassana field redevelopment project, targeting the start of production from a newly built facility in Q2 2027.

Manora

At the Manora field, in Licence G1/48 (70% operated working interest), Valeura's working interest share of oil production before royalties averaged 2,536 bbls/d.

During Q1 2025, Valeura completed a five-well infill drilling campaign on the Manora field, comprised of both development and appraisal targets. The drilling programme achieved its objectives and successful appraisal results have identified between three and five potential future drilling targets, which are now being evaluated for inclusion in a future drilling programme.

Türkiye

The Company had no active operations in Türkiye during Q1 2025. Valeura continues to hold an interest in a potentially large deep gas play in the Thrace basin in the northwest part of the country. The terms of the subject leases and licences have been extended to June 27, 2026, with further extensions possible for appraisal purposes thereafter.

Valeura intends to farm out a portion of its interest to a new partner in order to jointly pursue the next phase of appraisal work. The Company continues to see the Thrace basin deep gas play as a source of significant potential value in the longer-term.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

This news release includes references to financial measures commonly used in the oil and gas industry such as adjusted EBITDAX, net working capital, adjusted net working capital, adjusted cashflow from operations, adjusted opex, adjusted capex, net cash and outstanding debt which are not generally accepted accounting measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and do not have any standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with similar definitions that may be used by other public companies. Management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, net working capital, adjusted net working capital, adjusted cashflow from operations, adjusted opex, adjusted capex, net cash and outstanding debt are useful supplemental measures that may assist shareholders and investors in assessing the financial performance and position of the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Adjusted EBITDAX: is a non-IFRS financial measure which does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. This non-IFRS financial measure is included because management uses the information to analyse the financial performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-IFRS and non-standardised variant of EBITDAX, adjusted to remove non-cash items as well as certain non-recurring costs including severance payments and other one-off items in relation to the Company's recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated by adjusting profit for the year before other items as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards to exclude the effects of other income, exploration, SRB, finance income and expense, depletion, depreciation & amortisation ("DD&A"), other costs, and certain non-cash items (such as impairments, foreign exchange, unrealised risk management contracts, reassessment of contingent consideration and gains or losses arising from the disposal of capital assets). In addition, other unusual or non-recurring items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX, as they are not indicative of the underlying financial performance of the Company.

Three months ended Unaudited Unaudited March 31, March 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Profit for the period before other items 37,614 27,104 Other income (2,342 ) (1,737 ) Exploration 275 2,196 SRB 23 - Finance costs 4,990 6,516 DD&A 45,462 47,596 Reversal of loss on inventory due to decline in resale value associate with the Wassana field(1) - 6,157 Other non-recurring G&A costs (1)(2) 1,194 889 Adjusted EBITDAX 87,216 88,721

(1) Items are not shown in the Interim Financial Statements.

(2)Represents non-recurring costs associated with share-based compensation, actual severance incurred - See "General and Administrative ("G&A") Expenses" for more details.

Adjusted opex and adjusted opex per bbl: are a non-IFRS financial measure and a non-IFRS financial ratio, respectively, which do not have standardised meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. This non-IFRS financial measure and ratio are included because management uses the information to analyse cash generation and financial performance of the Company. Operating cost represents the operating cash expenses incurred by the Company during the period including the leases that are associated with operations, such as bareboat contracts for key operating equipment, such as FSOs, FPSOs, MOPU, and warehouses. Adjusted opex is calculated by effectively adjusting non-cash items from the operating cost and adding lease costs.

Adjusted opex is divided by production in the period to arrive at adjusted opex per bbl. Valeura calculates adjusted opex per barrel, to provide a more consistent indication of the cost of field operations. Adjusted opex, as opposed to operating expenses, excludes the impacts of non-recurring, non-cash items such as prior period adjustments, and adds back lease costs in relation to FSOs, FPSOs, MOPU, and other facilities.

Three months ended Unaudited Unaudited March 31, March 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Operating Costs 38,852 41,788 Reversal of inventory write-down to Net Realisable Value (Wassana field)(1) - 7,126 Cost of Goods Sold 38,852 48,914 Reversal of accounting related to inventory capitalisation(2) 4,326 (5,245 ) Adjusted Opex (excluding Leases) 43,178 43,669 Leases(3) 8,506 8,595 Adjusted Opex 51,684 52,264 Production Volumes during the period (mbbls) 2,147 1,991 Adjusted Opex per Barrel (US$/bbl) 24.1 26.2

(1)Represent write down inventory to net realisable value.

(2)The item is not shown in the Interim Financial Statements. The cost of crude inventory is capitalised from operating costs. As a result, the Company has excluded the effect of crude inventory capitalization.

(3)In accordance with IFRS 16 - Leases, the Company recognised cost related to its operating leases - attributed to FSO and FPSO vessels, MOPU used at its Jasmine/Ban Yen, Nong Yao, Manora and Wassana fields, as well as onshore warehouse facilities costs to its balance sheet and finance cost in the profit and loss statement. In order to report a more relevant lifting cost, the Company has included costs associated with these leases in the adjusted operating cost calculation. This will be a recurring adjustment.



Adjusted cashflow from operations and adjusted cashflow from operations per barrel: are a non-IFRS financial measure and a non-IFRS financial ratio, respectively, which do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. This non-IFRS finance measure and ratio are included because management uses the information to analyse cash generation and financial performance of the Company. Adjusted cashflow from operations is calculated using two methods which generate the same figures: a) by subtracting from oil revenues, adjusted opex, royalties, general and administrative costs which are adjusted for non-recurring charges (generating the adjusted pre-tax cashflow), and accrued PITA taxes and SRB expenses, and b) to enhance and facilitate to the reader a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure, the Company also presented the adjusted cash flow from operations by calculating from cash generated from (used in) operating activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows, adjusting with non-cash items, adjusted opex, general and administrative costs which are adjusted for non-recurring charges (generating the adjusted pre-tax cashflow), and accrued PITA tax and SRB expenses.

Adjusted cashflow from operations is divided by production in the period to arrive at adjusted cashflow from operations per bbl. Valeura calculates Adjusted cashflow from operations per barrel, to provide a more consistent indication of cashflow generated from operations by the Company.

Three months ended Unaudited Unaudited March 31, March 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Oil revenues 148,081 149,408 Adjusted opex (51,684 ) (52,264 ) Royalties (17,062 ) (18,639 ) Recurring G&A costs (4,951 ) (6,417 ) Adjusted pre-tax cashflow from operations 74,384 72,088 Income tax / PITA tax (407 ) (24,233 ) SRB (23 ) - Adjusted cashflow from operations 73,954 47,855 Production during the period 2,147 1,991 Adjusted cashflow from operations per barrel (US$/bbl) 34.4 24.0

Three months ended Unaudited Unaudited March 31, March 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Cash generated from operating activities 27,175 81,143 Change in non-cash working capital 48,330 (6,033 ) Non-cash items 55,514 55,659 Adjusted opex (51,684 ) (52,264 ) Recurring G&A costs (4,951 ) (6,417 ) Adjusted pre-tax cashflow from operations 74,384 72,088 Income tax / PITA tax (407 ) (24,233 ) SRB (23 ) - Adjusted cashflow from operations 73,954 47,855 Production during the period 2,147 1,991 Adjusted cashflow from operations per barrel (US$/bbl) 34.4 24.0

Outstanding debt and net cash: are non-IFRS financial measures which do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These non-IRFS financial measures are provided because management uses the information to a) analyse financial strength and b) manage the capital structure of the Company. These non-IFRS measures are used to ensure capital is managed effectively in order to support the Company's ongoing operations and needs.

Unaudited March 31, December 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Outstanding Debt - - Cash and cash equivalents 215,467 236,543 Restricted cash (Current) 1,093 1,093 Restricted cash (Non-current) 22,311 21,718 Cash balance 238,871 259,354 Net cash 238,871 259,354

Net working capital and adjusted net working capital: are non-IFRS financial measures which do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These non-IFRS financial measures are included because management uses the information to analyse liquidity and financial strength of the Company. Net working capital is calculated by deducting current liabilities from current assets. Adjusted net working capital is calculated by adding back the current leases liabilities and including non-current restricted cash in net working capital.

The leases are associated with operations, such as bareboat contracts for key operating equipment, such as FSOs, FPSOs, MOPU, and warehouses which are included in the Company's disclosed adjusted opex (and adjusted opex guidance). Management believes the adjusted net working capital provides a useful data point to the reader to ascertain the business' next-twelve-months surplus or deficit capital requirement. It is also a data point that management uses for cash management.

Unaudited March 31, December 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Current assets 343,948 340,911 Current liabilities (142,673 ) (185,640 ) Net working capital 201,275 155,271 Current lease liabilities 29,925 28,746 Restricted cash (Non-current) 22,311 21,718 Adjusted net working capital 253,511 205,735

Adjusted capex: is a non-IFRS measure which does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted capex is defined as the addition in capital expenditure for drilling, brownfield, and other PP&E. Management uses this non-IFRS measure to analyse the capital spending of the Company and assess investments in its assets.

Three months ended Unaudited Unaudited March 31, March 31, US$'000 2025 2024 Drilling 26,624 27,612 Brownfield 6,423 3,145 Other PPE (148 ) (1,500 ) Adjusted capex(1) 32,899 29,257

