Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 11:29
133,18 Euro
-1,13 % -1,52
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,12133,5211:45
133,12133,7211:42
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3M Company: 3M Annual Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 3M (NYSE: MMM) shareholders overwhelmingly supported each of the proposals recommended for approval by the company.

Preliminary Shareholder Voting Results

3M shareholders today voted on the following business items:

1) Shareholders supported 11 directors for one-year terms to expire at the company's 2026 Annual Meeting:

  • David P. Bozeman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
  • Thomas "Tony" K. Brown, retired Group Vice President, Global Purchasing, Ford Motor Company
  • William M. "Bill" Brown, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, 3M Company
  • Audrey Choi, retired Chief Sustainability Officer and Management Committee Member, Morgan Stanley
  • Anne H. Chow, retired Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Business
  • David B. Dillon, retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, The Kroger Co.
  • James R. Fitterling, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Dow Inc.
  • Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal
  • Gregory R. Page, retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Cargill
  • Pedro J. Pizarro, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Edison International
  • Thomas W. Sweet, retired Chief Financial Officer, Dell Technologies

2) Shareholders supported the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 3M's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.

3) Shareholders supported, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, as described in the company's Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

3M will disclose the final voting results on each item of business properly presented at the Annual Meeting on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news-center.

Please note that the company announces material financial, business and operational information using the 3M investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses the 3M News Center and social media to communicate with our customers and the public about the company, products and services and other matters. It is possible that the information 3M posts on the News Center and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media and others interested in 3M to review the information posted on 3M's news center and the social media channels such as @3M or @3MNews.

Contacts
Investor Contacts:
 Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron, 651-233-0043

Media Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.