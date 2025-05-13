Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH59 | ISIN: MHY1968P1218 | Ticker-Symbol: DVW1
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 10:04
76,50 Euro
-3,41 % -2,70
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAOS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,0078,5011:44
76,0078,5010:05
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Danaos Corporation Reports First Quarter Results for Period Ended March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ATHENS, Greece, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.


Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Financial & Operating
Metrics


Container
Vessels


Dry bulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Dry bulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Operating Revenues


$236,190


$17,117


-


$253,307


$233,411


$20,038


-


$253,449

Voyage Expenses,
excl. commissions


$(307)


$(8,370)


-


$(8,677)


$(488)


$(10,827)


-


$(11,315)

Time Charter
Equivalent Revenues (1)


$235,883


$8,747


-


$244,630


$232,923


$9,211


-


$242,134

Net income/(loss)


$119,045


$(6,542)


$2,644


$115,147


$138,359


$337


$11,802


$150,498

Adjusted net income /
(loss) (2)


$119,803


$(6,542)


$161


$113,422


$138,856


$337


$823


$140,016

Earnings per share,
basic








$6.14








$7.75

Earnings per share,
diluted








$6.13








$7.68

Adjusted earnings per
share, diluted (2)








$6.04








$7.15

Operating Days


6,451


832


-




6,019


596


-



Time Charter
Equivalent $/day (1)


$36,565


$10,513


-




$38,698


$15,455


-



Ownership days


6,637


900


-




6,185


637


-



Average number of
vessels


73.7


10.0


-




68.0


7.0


-



Fleet Utilization


97.2 %


92.4 %


-




97.3 %


93.6 %


-



Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$172,888


$(1,349)


$134


$171,673


$174,188


$2,192


$823


$177,203


















Consolidated Balance Sheet & Leverage Metrics

As of March 31, 2025




As of December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents




$480,543








$453,384

Availability under Revolving Credit Facility




$281,250








$292,500

Marketable securities (3)




$63,333








$60,850

Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4)




$825,126








$806,734

Debt, gross of deferred finance costs




$779,741








$744,546

Net Debt (5)




$299,198








$291,162

LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)




$717,085








$722,615

Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA




0.42x








0.40x

1.

Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix.

2.

Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.

3.

Marketable securities refer to fair value of 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

4.

Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and (iii) marketable securities.

5.

Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents.

6.

Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.

For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other column includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method of accounting and investments in marketable securities.

Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

  • In February 2025, we entered into a syndicated loan facility agreement for an amount of up to $850 million, to finance all of our remaining newbuilding container vessels with deliveries from 2026 through 2028.
  • In January 2025 we took delivery of the 6,014 TEU container vessel 'Phoebe' that is already contracted for a charter tenor of 7 years.
  • Our remaining orderbook currently consists of a further 15 newbuilding containership vessels with an aggregate capacity of 128,220 TEU with expected deliveries of one vessel in 2025, three vessels in 2026, nine vessels in 2027 and two vessels in 2028. All the vessels in our orderbook are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with open loop scrubbers and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) units and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.
  • We have secured multi-year charter arrangements for the remaining 15 newbuilding vessels orderbook, with an average charter duration of approximately 5.3 years weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
  • Over the past three months, we added approximately $525 million to our contracted revenue backlog through a combination of new charters and charter extensions for 12 of our container vessels and container vessels newbuildings.
  • As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $3.7 billion, including newbuildings. The remaining average contracted charter duration for our containership fleet is 3.9 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
  • Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 99% for 2025 and 85% for 2026. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.
  • As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 2,937,158 shares of its common stock in the open market for $205.7 million under its recently upsized $300 million authorized share repurchase program that was originally introduced in June 2022 and was upsized in November 2023 and April 2025.
  • Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2025.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"As the year progresses, the level of global disruption shows no signs of abating. Armed conflicts continue, mostly recently involving India and Pakistan, and the uncertainty of tariffs has led to a dramatic decline in the U.S. Pacific Market. Thus far, the U.S. economy remains resilient. As long as American consumers continue to spend, we anticipate that trade flows will rebound, with depleted inventories eventually driving a surge in demand.

The dry bulk market has recovered from its first quarter lows, although the rebound has been modest. In our view, a meaningful and sustained recovery will be challenging absent further growth initiatives in China. While the much-publicized Simandu project is expected to benefit the capesize market by increasing ton-miles, overall iron ore consumption is not projected to rise significantly.

Our financial performance continues to be strong, although it has been impacted by a number of charter renewals at lower rates than those seen during the Covid pandemic. On the other hand, we continue to build our charter backlog, effectively insulating ourselves from near-term market weakness. Our charter coverage for 2025 and 2026 is largely secured.

A noteworthy recent development is the proposed IMO regulation on greenhouse gas emissions. Unfortunately, the regulation falls short of the industry's more ambitious proposals and is unlikely to drive meaningful progress on decarbonisation of our industry. There is limited incentive to use expensive green fuels, and LNG has not been meaningfully prioritized. As a result, there is little clarity on the fuel of the future and at present conventional scrubber-fitted vessels remain the default option under what is, in essence, a "pay to pollute" framework.

We are currently holding off on new vessel investments and are focusing on optimizing the performance of our existing fleet. Our significant growth backlog vessel orderbook includes 15 container vessels scheduled for delivery over the next three years, all backed by solid and profitable charter arrangements that will enhance both our fleet profile and our earnings potential.

Despite the broader uncertainties, we remain committed to delivering superior returns to our shareholders through disciplined execution and long-term strategic focus."

Three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, Danaos had an average of 73.7 container vessels and 10.0 drybulk vessels compared to 68.0 container vessels and 7.0 drybulk vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 97.2% compared to 97.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 92.4% compared to 93.6% in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $113.4 million, or $6.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $140.0 million, or $7.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended March 31, 2025 for a $2.5 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $119.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $138.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended March 31, 2025 for a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income/loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.5 million loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.3 million income for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $26.6 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $19.8 million increase in total operating expenses, a $6.0 million increase in net finance expenses, a $0.6 million decrease in dividends received, a $0.1 million increase in equity loss on investments, and a $0.1 million decrease in operating revenues.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $115.1 million, or $6.13 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $150.5 million, or $7.68 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $2.5 million gain on marketable securities compared to $11.0 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended March 31, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $119.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $138.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income/loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.5 million net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.3 million income for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating Revenues
Operating revenues decreased by $0.1 million, to $253.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $253.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 1.2%, or $2.8 million, to $236.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $233.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, analyzed as follows:

  • $24.0 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;

partially off-set by:

  • $9.4 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods;
  • $6.2 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower fleet utilization between the two periods;
  • $0.2 million decrease in revenues due to the disposal of one containership vessel; and
  • $5.4 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment decreased by 14.5%, or $2.9 million, to $17.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $20.0 million of revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2024, analyzed as follows:

  • $9.0 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates and lower vessel utilization between the two periods;

partially off-set by:

  • $6.1 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions.

Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $8.6 million to $51.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $43.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and drybulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,028 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $6,493 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2024, mainly due to increased repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by $6.1 million, to $40.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $33.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $5.5 million to $11.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $5.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization cost was recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses increased by $2.0 million, to $12.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $10.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to $0.9 million higher management fees due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and an $1 million increase in corporate general and administrative expenses.

Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses decreased by $2.2 million to $18.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $20.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, mainly driven by a $2.7 million decrease in voyage expenses of our dry bulk vessels, attributed to the different mix of time charter and voyage charter contracts under which our dry bulk vessels were deployed between the two periods.

Voyage expenses of container vessels segment increased by $0.5 million to $8.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $8.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 mainly due to increased commissions.

Voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment decreased by $2.7 million to $9.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $12.0 million voyage expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, voyage expenses of drybulk vessels comprised of $1.0 million in commissions and $8.3 million in other voyage expenses, compared to $1.2 million in commissions and $10.8 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense increased by $6.9 million, to $10.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $3.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

  • $5.2 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $363.9 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $777.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $413.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 1% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;
  • $1.4 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction in the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to capitalized interest in the three months ended March 31, 2024; and
  • $0.3 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.

As of March 31, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $779.7 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $458.6 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of March 31, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.

Interest income increased by $0.7 million, to $3.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.

Gain on investments
The $2.8 million gain on investments in the three months ended March 31, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $2.5 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.3 million. This compares to an $11.9 million gain on investments in the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an $11.0 million change in fair value on our Eagle Bulk Shipping ("EGLE") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $0.9 million.

Equity loss on investments
Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.2 million and $0.1 million in the three months March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses
Other finance expenses increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Other income/(expenses), net
Other income, net amounted to $0.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.1%, or $5.5 million, to $171.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $177.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was attributed to (i) $7.9 million increase in total operating expenses, ii) $0.3 million increase in net financing expenses, iii) $0.6 million decrease in dividends received and iv) $0.1 million increase in equity loss on investments offset by v) $3.4 million increase in operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 is adjusted for a $2.5 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.1 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 0.7%, or $1.3 million, to $172.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $174.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment decreased by $3.5 million to ($1.3) million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $2.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Dividend Payment
Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025, which is payable on June 5, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2025.

Recent Developments
Subsequent to March 31, 2025, we repurchased 264,605 shares of our common stock in the open market for $19.4 million.

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, we purchased in the open market an additional 2,060,399 shares of common stock of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK') for $27.8 million and the Company today owns 6,130,613 shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
On Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 844 802 2437 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 279 948 9 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2025 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 4079215# as the access code.

Audio Webcast
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Slide Presentation
A slide presentation regarding the Company and the container and drybulk industry will also be available on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com).

About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 74 container vessels aggregating 471,477 TEUs and 15 under construction container vessels aggregating 128,220 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the drybulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, performance of shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

APPENDIX

Container vessels fleet utilization





Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)


Three months
ended


Three months
ended


March 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

Ownership Days


6,637


6,185

Less Off-hire Days:





Scheduled Off-hire Days


(167)


(67)

Other Off-hire Days


(19)


(99)

Operating Days


6,451


6,019

Vessel Utilization


97.2 %


97.3 %






Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)


$236,190


$233,411

Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$)


(307)


(488)

Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$)


235,883


232,923

Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day


$36,565


$38,698






Drybulk vessels fleet utilization





Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)


Three months
ended


Three months
ended


March 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

Ownership Days


900


637

Less Off-hire Days:





Scheduled Off-hire Days


(56)


(31)

Other Off-hire Days


(12)


(10)

Operating Days


832


596

Vessel Utilization


92.4 %


93.6 %






Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)


$17,117


$20,038

Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$)


(8,370)


(10,827)

Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$)


8,747


9,211

Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day


$10,513


$15,455

1)

We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

2)

Time charter equivalent US$/per day ("TCE rate") represents the average daily TCE rate of our container vessels segment and drybulk vessels segment calculated dividing time charter equivalent revenues of each segment by operating days of each segment. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period to period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types i.e., voyage charters, time charters, bareboat charters under which its vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. We include TCE rate, a non- GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and assists investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of May 12, 2025:

Vessel Name

Vessel Size


Year Built


Expiration of Charter (2)

(TEU) (1)

Ambition (ex Hyundai Ambition)

13,100


2012


April 2027

Speed (ex Hyundai Speed)

13,100


2012


March 2027

Kota Plumbago (ex Hyundai Smart)

13,100


2012


July 2027

Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect)

13,100


2012


April 2027

Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour)

13,100


2012


March 2027

Express Rome

10,100


2011


May 2027

Express Berlin

10,100


2011


December 2029

Express Athens

10,100


2011


May 2027

Le Havre

9,580


2006


June 2028

Pusan C

9,580


2006


May 2028

Bremen

9,012


2009


January 2028

C Hamburg

9,012


2009


January 2028

Niledutch Lion

8,626


2008


May 2028

Kota Manzanillo

8,533


2005


December 2028

Belita

8,533


2006


June 2028

CMA CGM Melisande

8,530


2012


January 2028

CMA CGM Attila

8,530


2011


May 2027

CMA CGM Tancredi

8,530


2011


July 2027

CMA CGM Bianca

8,530


2011


September 2027

CMA CGM Samson

8,530


2011


November 2027

America

8,468


2004


April 2028

Europe

8,468


2004


May 2028

Kota Santos

8,463


2005


June 2029

Catherine C (3)

8,010


2024


June 2029

Greenland (3)

8,010


2024


August 2029

Greenville (4)

8,010


2024


October 2029

Greenfield (5)

8,010


2024


November 2029

Interasia Accelerate (3)

7,165


2024


April 2027

Interasia Amplify (4)

7,165


2024


September 2027

CMA CGM Moliere

6,500


2009


March 2027

CMA CGM Musset

6,500


2010


July 2027

CMA CGM Nerval

6,500


2010


November 2025

CMA CGM Rabelais

6,500


2010


January 2026

Racine

6,500


2010


June 2029

YM Mandate

6,500


2010


January 2028

YM Maturity

6,500


2010


April 2028

Savannah (ex Zim Savannah)

6,402


2002


June 2027

Dimitra C

6,402


2002


April 2027

Phoebe (6)

6,014


2025


October 2031

Suez Canal

5,610


2002


April 2026

Kota Lima

5,544


2002


September 2025

Wide Alpha

5,466


2014


January 2030

Stephanie C

5,466


2014


September 2028

Euphrates (ex Maersk Euphrates)

5,466


2014


September 2028

Wide Hotel

5,466


2015


March 2030

Wide India

5,466


2015


October 2028

Wide Juliet

5,466


2015


September 2025

Seattle C

4,253


2007


October 2026

Vancouver

4,253


2007


November 2026

Derby D

4,253


2004


January 2027

Tongala

4,253


2004


November 2026

Rio Grande

4,253


2008


November 2026

Merve A

4,253


2008


August 2027

Kingston

4,253


2008


June 2027

Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco)

4,253


2009


December 2026

Dalian

4,253


2009


March 2026

ZIM Luanda

4,253


2009


August 2028

Dimitris C

3,430


2001


September 2027

Express Black Sea

3,400


2011


January 2027

Express Spain

3,400


2011


January 2027

Express Argentina

3,400


2010


December 2026

Express Brazil

3,400


2010


April 2027

Express France

3,400


2010


July 2027

Singapore

3,314


2004


March 2027

Colombo

3,314


2004


January 2027

Zebra

2,602


2001


November 2025

Artotina

2,524


2001


January 2026

Advance

2,200


1997


June 2026

Future

2,200


1997


May 2026

Sprinter

2,200


1997


May 2026

Bridge

2,200


1998


January 2028

Progress C

2,200


1998


April 2026

Phoenix D

2,200


1997


March 2026

Highway

2,200


1998


January 2028

(1)

Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity.

(2)

Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms.

(3)

The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

(4)

The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the third quarter of 2024.

(5)

The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(6)

The newbuilding vessel was delivered in January 2025.

Container vessels under construction as of May 12, 2025:




Hull Number

Vessel Size

(TEU)


Expected Delivery Year



Minimum Charter Duration

Hull No. CV5900-08

6,014


2025



6.8 Years

Hull No. YZJ2023-1556

8,258


2026



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2023-1557

8,258


2026



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1612

8,258


2026



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1613

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1625

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1626

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1668

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. C9200-7

9,200


2027



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-8

9,200


2027



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-9

9,200


2027



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-10

9,200


2028



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-11

9,200


2028



4.8 Years

Hull No. H2596

9,200


2027



6 Years

Hull No. H2597

9,200


2027



6 Years

The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of May 12, 2025:

Vessel Name

Capacity

(DWT) (1)


Year Built


Achievement

175,966


2011


Genius

175,580


2012


Ingenuity

176,022


2011


Integrity

175,966


2010


Peace

175,858


2010


W Trader

175,879


2009


E Trader

175,886


2009


Gouverneur (ex Xin Hang) (2)

178,043


2010


Valentine (ex Star Audrey) (2)

175,125


2011


Danaos (ex Guo May) (3)

176,536


2011


(1)

DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity.

(2)

The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

(3)

The vessel was delivered in July 2024.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)




Three months
ended


Three months
ended

March 31,

March 31,



2025


2024






OPERATING REVENUES

$253,307


$253,449

OPERATING EXPENSES





Vessel operating expenses

(51,702)


(43,114)


Depreciation & amortization

(50,998)


(39,315)


General & administrative

(12,222)


(10,244)


Other operating expenses

(18,135)


(20,342)

Income From Operations

120,250


140,434

OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)





Interest income

3,605


2,936


Interest expense

(10,003)


(3,124)


Gain on investments

2,849


11,911


Other finance expenses

(987)


(882)


Equity loss on investments

(232)


(109)


Other income/(expenses), net

558


235


Realized loss on derivatives

(893)


(903)

Total Other Income/(Expenses), net

(5,103)


10,064

Net Income

115,147


150,498

EARNINGS PER SHARE




Basic earnings per share

$6.14


$7.75

Diluted earnings per share

$6.13


$7.68

Basic weighted average number of common shares
(in thousands of shares)

18,750


19,412

Diluted weighted average number of common
shares (in thousands of shares)

18,781


19,584

Non-GAAP Measures 1

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited



Three months
ended


Three months
ended

March 31,

March 31,


2025


2024

Net Income

$115,147


$150,498

Change in fair value of investments

(2,483)


(10,979)

Amortization of financing fees

758


497

Adjusted Net Income

$113,422


$140,016

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted

$6.04


$7.15

Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of
shares)

18,781


19,584

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





As of


As of

March 31,

December 31,




2025


2024

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$480,543


$453,384


Accounts receivable, net


25,046


25,578


Other current assets


200,240


192,005




705,829


670,967

NON-CURRENT ASSETS






Fixed assets, net


3,319,777


3,290,309


Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under
construction


285,485


265,838


Deferred charges, net


63,578


58,759


Other non-current assets


64,186


57,781




3,733,026


3,672,687

TOTAL ASSETS


$4,438,855


$4,343,654







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES






Long-term debt, current portion


$37,660


$35,220


Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities


124,892


133,734




162,552


168,954

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Long-term debt, net


732,194


699,563


Other long-term liabilities


50,380


50,337




782,574


749,900







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Common stock


186


190


Additional paid-in capital


619,361


650,864


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(69,247)


(70,430)


Retained earnings


2,943,429


2,844,176




3,493,729


3,424,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$4,438,855


$4,343,654

DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)




Three months
ended


Three months
ended

March 31,

March 31,



2025


2024

Operating Activities:





Net income

$115,147


$150,498


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:





Depreciation

40,028


33,863


Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs and finance
costs

11,728


5,949


Amortization of assumed time charters

-


(3,498)


Prior service cost and periodic cost

1,085


257


Gain on investments

(2,483)


(10,979)


Payments for drydocking/special survey

(15,789)


(4,169)


Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps

893


903


Equity loss on investments

232


109


Stock based compensation

1,705


1,576


Accounts receivable

172


(3,452)


Other assets, current and non-current

(6,384)


11,887


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,555)


(6,228)


Other liabilities, current and long-term

(9,919)


(23,424)

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

133,860


153,292






Investing Activities:





Vessel additions and advances for vessels under construction

(85,690)


(124,127)


Net proceeds and insurance proceeds from disposal of vessel

1,681


716

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

(84,009)


(123,411)






Financing Activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt

44,000


55,000


Debt repayment

(8,805)


(6,875)


Dividends paid

(15,890)


(15,535)


Repurchase of common stock

(33,774)


(4,129)


Finance costs

(8,223)


(5,825)

Net Cash (used in) / provided by Financing Activities

(22,692)


22,636

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

27,159


52,517

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

453,384


271,809

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$480,543


$324,326

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three months
ended


Three months
ended


Last twelve
months
ended


Last twelve
months
ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$115,147


$150,498


$469,722


$580,596

Depreciation

40,028


33,863


154,509


131,621

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey
costs

10,970


5,452


34,679


20,280

Amortization of assumed time charters

-


(3,498)


(1,036)


(18,184)

Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment
fees

1,336


1,273


4,968


4,958

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate
swaps

893


903


3,622


3,632

Interest income

(3,605)


(2,936)


(13,559)


(12,346)

Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

9,245


2,627


30,477


14,860

Change in fair value of investments

(2,483)


(10,979)


33,675


(28,846)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


-


-


2,254

Stock based compensation

142


-


8,360


6,340

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

-


-


(8,332)


-

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$171,673


$177,203


$717,085


$705,165

1)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.


Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.


The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Net income/(loss)

$119,045


$(6,542)


$2,644


$115,147


$138,359


$337


$11,802


$150,498

Depreciation

36,764


3,264


-


40,028


32,008


1,855


-


33,863

Amortization of deferred
drydocking & special
survey costs

9,051


1,919


-


10,970


5,452


-


-


5,452

Amortization of assumed
time charters

-


-


-


-


(3,498)


-


-


(3,498)

Amortization of deferred
finance costs and
commitment fees

1,336


-


-


1,336


1,273


-


-


1,273

Amortization of deferred
realized losses on interest
rate swaps

893


-


-


893


903


-


-


903

Interest income

(3,578)


-


(27)


(3,605)


(2,936)


-


-


(2,936)

Interest expense excluding
amortization of finance
costs

9,245


-


-


9,245


2,627


-


-


2,627

Change in fair value of
investments

-


-


(2,483)


(2,483)


-


-


(10,979)


(10,979)

Stock based compensation

132


10


-


142


-


-


-


-

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$172,888


$(1,349)


$134


$171,673


$174,188


$2,192


$823


$177,203

1)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.


Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.


The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024



Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Net income/(loss)


$119,045


$(6,542)


$2,644


$115,147


$138,359


$337


$11,802


$150,498

Change in fair value of
investments


-


-


(2,483)


(2,483)


-


-


(10,979)


(10,979)

Amortization of
financing fees


758


-


-


758


497


-


-


497

Adjusted Net
income/(loss) (1)


$119,803


$(6,542)


$161


$113,422


$138,856


$337


$823


$140,016

Adjusted Earnings
per Share, diluted








$6.04




-


-


$7.15

Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)


18,781




19,584

1)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

SOURCE Danaos Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.