Mtron: M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues increased 13.8%, or $1.5 million, to $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024

Net income per diluted share increased $0.03 to $0.56 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $0.53 for the three months ended March 31, 2024

Backlog increased $9.4 million, or 20.3%, to $55.5 million as of March 31, 2025 from $46.1 million as of March 31, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"Mtron delivered another quarter of revenue growth driven by healthy demand across our existing portfolio and the successful introduction of new products," said Cameron Pforr, Mtron Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Our backlog increased significantly during the period and we remain focused on delivering innovative products that strengthen our market position and create sustained value for our stockholders."

"We also successfully completed the distribution of the previously announced dividend of warrants on April 25, 2025, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhancing stockholder value and providing opportunities for long-term participation in Mtron's future growth," continued Mr. Pforr.

Results from Operations

Revenue was $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to strong defense product shipments.

Gross margin was 42.5% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with 42.7% in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to higher revenues partially offset by the initial higher manufacturing costs associated with the initial production runs of several new products. In addition, we saw the initial impact this quarter of newly initiated federal tariffs on imports of foreign sourced materials and partially finished goods.

Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025 compared with $1.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in revenues discussed above was partially offset by higher manufacturing cost of sales consistent with the growth in revenues and the introduction of new products as well as higher engineering, selling and administrative expenses related to higher research and development costs, higher sales commissions from an increase in revenues, and an increase in corporate expenses consistent with the overall growth in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher income before income taxes, depreciation, and stock-based compensation partially offset by higher interest income.

Backlog

Backlog was $55.5 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $47.2 million as of December 31, 2024 and $46.1 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase in backlog reflects several large orders received during the quarter and the continued broad demand for our products.

Impact of Tariffs

In March 2025, Mtron saw the initial impact of the recently announced federal tariffs on the import of goods and materials from outside the United States. Mtron, while a United States -based manufacturer with a great degree of vertical integration, does import some materials from Japan, China, and South Korea and performs some finishing work at our facility in Noida, India. It is difficult to predict the long-term impact of this trade policy on our financial performance. We are working with many of our defense customers on enacting parts of the Federal Acquisition Regulation ("FAR"), which potentially exempt materials received for defense production from entry tariffs. In addition, we continue as always to analyze our supply chain in order to make sure we have redundancy of suppliers and can source from reliable suppliers at the best price possible. To date, we have seen no impact from tariffs on demand for our products.

Warrant Dividend

On April 25, 2025, the Company distributed the dividend of warrants to stockholders of record on March 10, 2025. The warrants are listed on the NYSE American under the ticker "MPTI WS." The warrants may be listed on certain financial websites under the ticker "MPTI WT" or a similar nomenclature.

Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, the warrants contain the following terms:

Five (5) warrants exercisable to purchase one (1) share of common stock;

Exercise price of $47.50 per share;

Exercisable at the earlier of (i) thirty (30) days prior to April 25, 2028 or (ii) the date on which the average volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of Mtron common stock is greater than or equal to $52.00 per share for the prior thirty (30) consecutive trading day period (the "Acceleration Trigger");

Expire at the earlier of (i) April 25, 2028 or (ii) thirty (30) calendar days following Mtron's public announcement of the date of the Acceleration Trigger; and

Warrant holders exercising their full allotment of warrants can apply to subscribe for any or all shares of common stock issuable pursuant to any outstanding but unexercised warrants.

For further information, refer to the FAQ on Mtron's Investor Relations website at ir.mtron.com/financials/2025-Warrant-FAQ.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) was originally founded in 1965 and designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com .

M-tron Industries, Inc. Quarterly Summary (Unaudited)





2022

2023

2024

2025 (in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1





































































































Revenues

$ 7,691



$ 7,064



$ 8,417



$ 8,673



$ 9,367



$ 10,140



$ 10,888



$ 10,773



$ 11,185



$ 11,808



$ 13,214



$ 12,805



$ 12,732

Y/Y



































21.8 %



43.5 %



29.4 %



24.2 %



19.4 %



16.4 %



21.4 %



18.9 %



13.8 %









































































































Gross margin



37.3 %



37.5 %



32.4 %



35.7 %



34.1 %



41.6 %



42.8 %



43.6 %



42.7 %



46.6 %



47.8 %



47.2 %



42.5 % Y/Y



































-8.6 %



10.9 %



32.1 %



22.1 %



25.2 %



12.0 %



11.7 %



8.3 %



-0.6 %









































































































Net income (b)

$ 619



$ 486



$ 503



$ 190



$ 553



$ 1,277



$ 1,586



$ 73



$ 1,486



$ 1,744



$ 2,267



$ 2,139



$ 1,630

Y/Y



































-10.7 %



162.8 %



215.3 %



-61.6 %



168.7 %



36.6 %



42.9 %



2,830.1 %



9.7 %









































































































Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$ 1,177



$ 841



$ 876



$ 1,114



$ 1,028



$ 1,931



$ 2,336



$ 2,397



$ 2,262



$ 2,523



$ 3,300



$ 3,056



$ 2,502

Y/Y



































-12.7 %



129.6 %



166.7 %



115.2 %



120.0 %



30.7 %



41.3 %



27.5 %



10.6 %





(a) Q1 2022 - Q3 2022 do not include any public company costs as these periods were pre-IPO. (b) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024 Revenues

$ 12,732



$ 11,185

Costs and expenses:















Manufacturing cost of sales



7,326





6,406

Engineering, selling and administrative



3,393





2,990

Total costs and expenses



10,719





9,396

Operating income



2,013





1,789

Other income:















Interest income, net



111





32

Other (expense) income, net



(10)





42

Total other income, net



101





74

Income before income taxes



2,114





1,863

Income tax expense



484





377

Net income

$ 1,630



$ 1,486



















Income per common share:















Basic

$ 0.57



$ 0.55

Diluted

$ 0.56



$ 0.53



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



2,841,357





2,716,202

Diluted



2,906,144





2,784,960



M-tron Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,662



$ 12,641

Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $201 and $182, respectively



6,718





6,842

Inventories, net



9,365





9,509

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



694





760

Total current assets



30,439





29,752

Property, plant and equipment, net



5,397





5,061

Right-of-use lease asset



238





9

Intangible assets, net



40





40

Deferred income tax asset



1,650





1,623

Other assets



1





3

Total assets

$ 37,765



$ 36,488



















Liabilities:















Total current liabilities



4,573





5,216

Non-current liabilities



41





-

Total liabilities



4,614





5,216



















Total stockholders' equity



33,151





31,272

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 37,765



$ 36,488



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, including the results from operations, the Company presents its financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. Some of the measurements the Company uses are "Non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules and regulations. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents are listed below and may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. the reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Regulation G are included within the relevant tables attached to this press release. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings or diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses the following operating performance measure because the Company believes it provides both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance:

Adjusted EBITDA is derived by excluding the items set forth below from Income before income taxes. Excluded items include the following:

Interest income

Interest expense

Depreciation

Amortization

Non-cash stock-based compensation

Other discrete items that might have a significant impact on comparable GAAP measures and could distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance

Reconciliation of GAAP Income Before Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





















Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024 Income before income taxes

$ 2,114



$ 1,863

Adjustments:















Interest income



(111)





(32)

Depreciation



250





219

Amortization



-





5

Total adjustments



139





192

EBITDA



2,253





2,055

Non-cash stock compensation



249





207

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,502



$ 2,262



The following table is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before income taxes:





2022

2023

2024

2025 (in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1





















































Income before income taxes

$ 794



$ 592



$ 614



$ 595



$ 719



$ 1,582



$ 2,046



$ 53



$ 1,863



$ 2,146



$ 3,008



$ 2,758



$ 2,114

Adjustments:







































































































Interest expense (income)



3





2





1





5





2





5





(1)





(13)





(32)





(44)





(63)





(104)





(111)

Depreciation



148





165





173





185





195





190





192





220





219





220





278





251





250

Amortization



13





14





13





14





13





14





13





13





5





-





-





-





-

Total adjustments



164





181





187





204





210





209





204





220





192





176





215





147





139

EBITDA



958





773





801





799





929





1,791





2,250





273





2,055





2,322





3,223





2,905





2,253

Non-cash stock compensation



219





68





75





96





71





140





86





2,124





207





201





77





151





249

Excess Spin-off costs



-





-





-





219





28





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,177



$ 841



$ 876



$ 1,114



$ 1,028



$ 1,931



$ 2,336



$ 2,397



$ 2,262



$ 2,523



$ 3,300



$ 3,056



$ 2,502











































































































Adjusted EBITDA margin



15.3 %



11.9 %



10.4 %



12.8 %



11.0 %



19.0 %



21.5 %



22.3 %



20.2 %



21.4 %



25.0 %



23.9 %



19.7 %

