Baiya International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baiya International Group Inc. ("BIYA" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource ("HR") technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented, "We are pleased to report a resilient performance for fiscal year 2024, reflecting our determined efforts to navigate China's evolving recruitment market. We achieved a remarkable revenue growth of 10.7% despite slow economic recovery and labor market adjustments, driven by our flexible business strategy with a focus on project outsourcing services. As we see expansion opportunities in the rapidly growing logistics and express delivery sectors, we have been examining postal business tender documents, leading to our successful cooperation with new major customers such as Zhaoqing Branch of China Postal Group Limited. As a result of active business expansion among postal companies, revenue from project outsourcing increased by 26.6%, accounting for 99.7% of our total revenue."

Ms. Yang continued, "Our gross profit grew by 75.4%, underscoring the effectiveness and resilience of our strategic initiatives. At the same time, we took active steps to reduce operating expenses while increasing investment in sales efforts. These measures significantly improved our financial performance, turning a net loss into a positive net income for fiscal year 2024. With such proactive strategies, we believe that we are now better positioned to explore high-margin subsectors that can support a sustainable growth trajectory. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our core strategy while remaining alert to new opportunities as China's economy gradually recovers. We plan to continue to improve the Gongwuyuan Platform to deliver high-quality job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. We are confident that our resilient approach, combined with strong client relationship management, will continue to support our long-term growth and deliver value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $12.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 10.7% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2023.

Gross profit was $1.4 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 75.4% from $0.8 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net income was $6,687 in fiscal year 2024, compared to net loss of $1.1 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and diluted net income per common share were $0.00 in fiscal year 2024, compared to basic and diluted loss per common share of $0.10 in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $12.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 10.7% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2023.

Revenue from entrusted recruitment service was $0.04 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 97.2% from $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to the delayed effects of China's stringent preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, which have increased the challenges of economic recovery.

Revenue from project outsourcing service was $12.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 26.6% from $10.1 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily due to the outsourcing revenues from the Company's major customers, $3.2 million increase from Zhaoqing Branch of China Postal Group Limited, $1.3 million increase from Guangdong Yingwang Industrial Investment Limited ("Yingwang"), and $0.7 million increased from Zhongshan Branch of China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd, which was partly offset by $0.5 million decreased from Zhongshan Branch of China Postal Group limited and $2.0 million decreased revenue from Nanchang Jiesite Cleaning and Environmental Protection Limited ("Jiesite").

Revenue from other services was $3,050 in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 155.6% from $1,193 in fiscal year 2023. During fiscal year 2024, the revenue generated from other services mainly represents software revenue of $3,050. During fiscal year 2023, the revenue generated from other services mainly represents software revenue of $1,193. In November 2019, Gongwuyuan launched enterprise version of its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline services.

Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenue was $11.4 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 5.8% from $10.8 million in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.4 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 75.4% from $0.8 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the $0.7 million increase in gross profit from project outsourcing service, which was partly offset by the $0.1 million decrease in gross profit from entrusted recruitment service.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 11.7% from $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023. The change was mainly due to a decrease of $0.2 million in general and administrative expenses and a decrease of $62,369 in research and development expenses, which were partly offset by an increase of $87,458 in selling expenses.

Selling expenses were $0.2 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 68.8% from $0.1 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily due to the $0.1 million increase in bidding service fee, which was offset by the $21,807 decrease in commission expenses and $13,384 decrease in salary and related welfare expenses of salesperson.

General and administrative expenses were $0.9 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 18.6% from $1.1 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expenses were mainly due to decreased bad debt expense by $0.1 million, decreased rental expense by $75,817, decreased employee salaries and welfare expenses by $63,769 due to the decrease of headcount in administration function, decreased consulting and professional service fees by $33,707, which offset by increased other G&A expense by $89,071.

Research and development expenses were $0.2 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 20.8% from $0.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was $6,687 in fiscal year 2024, compared to net loss of $1.1 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in net loss in 2024 mainly resulted from increased gross profit by $0.6 million, decreased operating expenses by $0.2 million, and decreased other expenses by $0.3 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share

Basic and diluted net income per common share were $0.00 in fiscal year 2024, compared to basic and diluted loss per common share of $0.10 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $1.7 million, compared to $0.03 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was $1.6 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.8 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2024 was $0.08 million, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.5 million in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On March 24, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were $10.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 21, 2025, under the ticker symbol "BIYA."

About Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya")

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For further information, please contact:

Baiya International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86 0769-88785888

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

BAIYA INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





As of

December 31,





2024



2023

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 1,668,291



$ 31,973

Accounts receivable, net



1,648,073





3,692,078

Due from related parties



40,549





2,811,786

Deferred offering costs



889,160





668,651

Prepaid expense and other current assets



177,325





237,958

Loan receivable from third parties, current



-





75,797

Total current assets



4,423,398





7,518,243



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



1,872





2,373

Right-of-use asset, net



49,356





4,015

Loan receivable from third parties, non-current



443,787





98,560

Other non-current assets



33,017





-

Total noncurrent assets



528,032





104,948

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 4,951,430



$ 7,623,191



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 1,662,594



$ 2,835,982

Loan payable to third parties, current



164,399





140,800

Advance from customers



29,675





30,498

Accrued liabilities and other payables



2,057,865





1,966,483

Taxes payable



146,239





264,671

Due to related parties



170,855





1,040,009

Lease liability



8,422





9,661

Bank loan payables, current



117,345





623,878

Total current liabilities



4,357,394





6,911,982



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Lease liability



43,972





1,025

Loan payable to third parties, non-current



-





28,160

Bank loan payables, non-current



-





87,707

Total non-current liabilities



43,972





116,892

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 4,401,366



$ 7,028,874



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred shares, par value $0.0001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



-





-

Ordinary common shares, par value $0.0001, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



1,000





1,000

Additional paid-in capital



1,796,285





1,775,951

Statutory Reserve



380,901





325,223

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(221,139)





(153,429)

Accumulated deficit



(1,456,778)





(1,392,350)

Total Company shareholders' equity



500,269





556,395

Non-controlling interest



49,795





37,922

Total shareholders' equity



550,064





594,317

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 4,951,430



$ 7,623,191



BAIYA INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2022

Net revenues

$ 12,809,211



$ 11,574,877



$ 13,161,560

Cost of revenues



11,401,940





10,772,530





11,635,220

Gross profit



1,407,271





802,347





1,526,340



























Operating expenses























Selling expenses



214,672





127,214





243,937

General and administrative expenses



890,089





1,093,703





2,205,442

Research and development expenses



238,150





300,519





479,218

Total operating expenses



1,342,911





1,521,436





2,928,597

Profit/(loss) from operations



64,360





(719,089)





(1,402,257)



























Other income (expenses)























Interest expense, net



(31,510)





(24,030)





(55,640)

Government subsidy income



5,823





33,654





190,944

Other expenses, net



(3,456)





(321,112)





(39,307)

Other (expenses)income



(29,143)





(311,488)





95,997

Income/(loss) before income tax



35,217





(1,030,577)





(1,306,260)

Less: income tax expense



28,530





32,239





23,421

Net income/(loss)



6,687





(1,062,816)





(1,329,681)

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



15,437





(45,739)





(65,578)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Baiya International Group Inc.

$ (8,750)



$ (1,017,077)





(1,264,103)



























Comprehensive income/(loss)























Net income/(loss)

$ 6,687



$ (1,062,816)





(1,329,681)

Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation loss



(71,274)





(46,538)





(214,064)

Total other comprehensive loss



(71,274)





(46,538)





(214,064)

Total comprehensive loss



(64,587)





(1,109,354)





(1,543,745)

Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



11,874





(48,095)





(76,303)

Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders of Baiya International Group Inc.

$ (76,461)



$ (1,061,259)





(1,467,442)

Net income/(loss) per common share























Basic and diluted*

$ 0.00



$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding























Basic and diluted*



10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000



* Retrospectively restated for effect of share reorganization

BAIYA INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income/(loss)

$ 6,687



$ (1,062,816)



$ (1,329,681)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:























Depreciation expense



443





799





2,139

Allowances for credit losses



(43,859)





121,899





844,053

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



11,693





139,592





177,843

Deferred income tax, net



-





5,818





(3,298)



























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



1,972,340





(1,331,193)





704,945

Advance to suppliers, net



-





40,371





(141,522)

Due from related parties



894,107





(900,702)





760,214

Prepaid expense and other current assets



126,918





(138,659)





29,877

Accounts payable



(1,112,598)





1,117,916





(312,815)

Advance from customers



-





-





(21,619)

Accrued liabilities and other payables



(165,046)





175,063





(182,184)

Taxes payable



(105,398)





33,247





(96,177)

Lease liability



(1,530)





(2,448)





(25,135)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



1,583,757





(1,801,113)





406,640



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Proceeds from loans-bank



55,434





-





1,728,334

Due to related parties



938,382





(416,209)





1,330,285

Repayments to loans-bank



(638,745)





(31,224)





(944,416)

Proceeds from third party loan



(278,083)





-





(184,029)

Advance to third party loan



-





(60,716)





-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



76,988





(508,149)





1,930,174



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(24,427)





(62,935)





(67,132)



























NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH



1,636,318





(2,372,197)





2,269,682

CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR



31,973





2,404,170





134,488

CASH, END OF YEAR

$ 1,668,291



$ 31,973



$ 2,404,170



























Supplemental disclosure information of cash flow:























Cash paid for income tax

$ 4,543



$ 15,090



$ 55,299

Cash paid for interest

$ 36,724



$ 63,042





56,883



























Supplemental non-cash information:























Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liability

$ 3,038



$ 4,985



$ -

Due from related party offset with due to related party upon execution of offset agreement

$ 1,812,949





-





-



SOURCE Baiya International Group Inc.