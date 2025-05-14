GC Biopharma Receives FDA Approval for its U.S. Plasma Collection Center in Calexico, California

YONGIN, South Korea, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, announced that its U.S. subsidiary, ABO Holdings, has received FDA approval for its plasma collection center located in Calexico, California.

Following the successful U.S. launch of ALYGLO (immune globulin intravenous, human-stwk) 10% Liquid, GC Biopharma acquired ABO Holdings in January to support the product's expected mid-to long-term revenue growth.

With this approval, ABO Holdings is now operating all six plasma collection centers-two each in California, Utah, and New Jersey. The company plans to ramp up donor recruitment efforts in the second quarter, setting the stage for substantial business growth in the second half of the year.

Additionally, ABO Holdings is on track to complete construction of two new plasma centers in Texas and aims to obtain FDA approval for both facilities by 2027. GC Biopharma anticipates gradual growth in its source plasma business starting in the latter half of this year.

"With all six FDA-approved plasma centers now operational, the company is well-positioned to achieve sustainable revenue growth for Alyglo," said Eun-chul Huh, President and CEO of GC Biopharma. "This milestone represents a significant contribution to our overall business profitability."

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yong-in, South Korea. The company has over half a century of experience in the development and manufacturing of plasma derivatives and vaccines, and is expanding its global presence with successful US market entry of Alyglo(intravenous immunoglobulin G) in 2024. In line with its mission to meet the demands of future healthcare, GC Biopharma continues to drive innovation by leveraging its core R&D capabilities in engineering of proteins, mRNAs, and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery platform to develop therapeutics for the field of rare disease as well as I&I (Immunology & Inflammation). To learn more about the company, visit https://www.gcbiopharma.com/eng/

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

GC Biopharma Contacts (Media)

Sohee Kim

[email protected]

Yelin Jun

[email protected]

Yoonjae Na

[email protected]

SOURCE GC Biopharma