Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
WKN: A411B0 | ISIN: GB00BNXJB679
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 08:17
9,660 Euro
+1,36 % +0,130
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HBX GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HBX GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,28010,32011:35
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 10:21 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HBX Group Announces Half Year 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Strong performance with double-digit growth

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX Group International plc (HBX Group, the Company, the Group, HBX.SM) announces its Half Year 2025 results.

  • Total Transaction Value (TTV) up 12% to €3.4bn, demonstrating continued outperformance versus the global accommodation market
  • Revenue of €319m, up 10%, driven by double-digit growth in travel to Europe and MEAPAC
  • Adjusted EBITDA of €159m, up 14% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%, up 2% points
  • New commercial partnerships signed to deliver future growth in key markets
  • Listing on the Spanish Stock Exchanges in February, raising €725 million
  • Debt refinancing completed in March followed by credit rating upgrades
  • FY25E revenue guidance widened to €740- 790m; newly introduced guidance for adjusted EBITDA of €430- 450m and operating free cash flow cash conversion of c.100%
  • Retained medium-term outlook, maintaining confidence in our ambition of profitable growth and market outperformance

Financial performance summary

6 months ended
31 March 2025


6 months ended
31 March 2024

Change

Total Transaction Value (TTV) (€m)

3,370


3,022

12 %

Revenue (€m)

319


291

10 %

Adjusted EBITDA (€m)

159


140

14 %

margin (%)

49.8


48.1

1.7pts

Net loss (€m)

(227)


(122)

86 %

Loss per share (€)

(1.15)


(0.68)

69 %






Operating free cash flow (€m)

(117)


(97)

21 %

cash conversion (last 12 months) (%)

107


n/a

n/a







31 Mar 2025


30 Sept 2024

Change

Adjusted net debt (€m)

807


1,285

-37 %

Annualised(1) Adj net debt/ Adj EBITDA x

1.9x


3.2x

(1.4x)

(1) Annualised LTM based on last 12 month Adj EBITDA. See financial statements for definitions of specific financial terms and KPIs,
including any Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

Company Guidance

FY25

Mid-term (1) (unchanged)


TTV

10%-16% (unchanged)

Low double digit CAGR


Revenue

€740m-€790m (widened)

High single digit CAGR


Adj. EBITDA

€430m-€450m (new)

Low 60s%


Op FCF conversion

c.100% (new)

c.100%


















(1) Mid-term is based on FY27, CAGR 3 years from FY24-FY27

Outlook

The strong start to the year was in line with our expectations and reflected good execution and market outperformance. Since the beginning of April, trading has remained resilient, broadly in line with first half performance supported by strong long lead time bookings. At the same time, the more volatile macroeconomic environment has led to slightly lower visibility for summer bookings. As a consequence, the range of potential revenue outcomes for FY25E is wider and FY25E revenue guidance is updated to €740- 790m. Guidance has been introduced for Adj. EBITDA (€430- 450m) and operating free cash flow conversion (c. 100%, in line with our mid-term guidance), reflecting actions we are taking to deliver profitability and cash generation in a less predictable market environment. Our Mid-term outlook is unchanged. Our strong value proposition, compounded by the long-term positive spending trends underpinning the travel and leisure market, gives us confidence for the future.

For the full press release and disclaimer applicable to this information, please visit www.investors.hbxgroup.com.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading independent B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline and Roiback. We offer a network of interconnected travel tech products and services to partners such as Online Marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programs, destinations and travel suppliers.

Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and an extensive portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in 170 countries and employs more than 3,600 people around the globe. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.

HBX Group International PLC (HBX.SM) is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges (ISIN: GB00BNXJB679).

Media contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE HBX Group

