HBX Group Announces Half Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong performance with double-digit growth

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX Group International plc (HBX Group, the Company, the Group, HBX.SM) announces its Half Year 2025 results.

Total Transaction Value (TTV) up 12% to €3.4bn, demonstrating continued outperformance versus the global accommodation market

Revenue of €319m, up 10%, driven by double-digit growth in travel to Europe and MEAPAC

Adjusted EBITDA of €159m, up 14% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%, up 2% points

New commercial partnerships signed to deliver future growth in key markets

Listing on the Spanish Stock Exchanges in February, raising €725 million

Debt refinancing completed in March followed by credit rating upgrades

FY25E revenue guidance widened to €740- 790m; newly introduced guidance for adjusted EBITDA of €430- 450m and operating free cash flow cash conversion of c.100%

Retained medium-term outlook, maintaining confidence in our ambition of profitable growth and market outperformance

Financial performance summary 6 months ended

31 March 2025

6 months ended

31 March 2024 Change Total Transaction Value (TTV) (€m) 3,370

3,022 12 % Revenue (€m) 319

291 10 % Adjusted EBITDA (€m) 159

140 14 % margin (%) 49.8

48.1 1.7pts Net loss (€m) (227)

(122) 86 % Loss per share (€) (1.15)

(0.68) 69 %









Operating free cash flow (€m) (117)

(97) 21 % cash conversion (last 12 months) (%) 107

n/a n/a











31 Mar 2025

30 Sept 2024 Change Adjusted net debt (€m) 807

1,285 -37 % Annualised(1) Adj net debt/ Adj EBITDA x 1.9x

3.2x (1.4x) (1) Annualised LTM based on last 12 month Adj EBITDA. See financial statements for definitions of specific financial terms and KPIs,

including any Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) Company Guidance FY25 Mid-term (1) (unchanged)

TTV 10%-16% (unchanged) Low double digit CAGR

Revenue €740m-€790m (widened) High single digit CAGR

Adj. EBITDA €430m-€450m (new) Low 60s%

Op FCF conversion c.100% (new) c.100%

































(1) Mid-term is based on FY27, CAGR 3 years from FY24-FY27

Outlook

The strong start to the year was in line with our expectations and reflected good execution and market outperformance. Since the beginning of April, trading has remained resilient, broadly in line with first half performance supported by strong long lead time bookings. At the same time, the more volatile macroeconomic environment has led to slightly lower visibility for summer bookings. As a consequence, the range of potential revenue outcomes for FY25E is wider and FY25E revenue guidance is updated to €740- 790m. Guidance has been introduced for Adj. EBITDA (€430- 450m) and operating free cash flow conversion (c. 100%, in line with our mid-term guidance), reflecting actions we are taking to deliver profitability and cash generation in a less predictable market environment. Our Mid-term outlook is unchanged. Our strong value proposition, compounded by the long-term positive spending trends underpinning the travel and leisure market, gives us confidence for the future.

