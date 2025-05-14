Vlkanová, Slovak Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - The Board of Directors of the joint stock company GEVORKYAN, a.s., with its registered office at Továrenská 504, Vlkanová 976 31, Slovak Republic, ID No. 36 017 205, registered in the Commercial Register of the District Court Banská Bystrica, Section: Sa, File No. 1232/S (the "Company"),

hereby notifies the Company's shareholders

that a Company's Annual General Meeting (the "General Meeting") will be held on 20 June 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at: Zizkova 7803/9, 811 02 Bratislava, Slovak Republic.

The agenda of the General Meeting will be as follows:

Opening of the General Meeting, election of the General Meeting bodies; Discussing the report of the Company's Board of Directors on the Company's business activities for the year 2024 and on the state of the Company's assets; Acquainting the shareholders with the opinion of the Company's Supervisory Board on the Company's 2024 annual individual financial statements, the Company's 2024 annual report, and the proposal for the distribution of the Company's 2024 profit; Discussing and approving the Company's 2024 annual individual financial statements and the Company's 2024 annual report; Discussing and approving the distribution of the Company's 2024 profit; Discussing and approving the Company's auditor for the year 2025; Discussing and approving the report of the Board of Directors pursuant to Section 204a(5) of the Commercial Code; Approving the increase of the Company's registered capital; Approving the authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the registered capital of the Company; Approving the change of the Company's Articles of Association*; Closing.

* The draft amendments to the Company's Articles of Association are available for inspection at the Company's registered office and are also published on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.gevorkyan.sk/valne-zhromazdenie.

For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.gevorkyan.sk.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252076

SOURCE: Gevorkyan a.s.