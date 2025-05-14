Romania has opened its second renewables auction under a contracts-for-difference (CfD) scheme, offering 3. 47 GW of capacity, including 1. 47 GW of solar. The auction sets a maximum strike price of €73 ($81. 81)/MWh for solar energy. Romania's Ministry of Energy has announced its second renewables auction under a CfD scheme. The auction will seek to procure 3,472 MW of renewables, including 1,472 MW of solar and 2,000 MW of onshore wind. The government set a maximum strike price of €73/MWh for solar and €80/MWh for wind. Romania launched its first CfD auction in September 2024, offering up to ...

