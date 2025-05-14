Anzeige
14.05.2025 11:14 Uhr
Fenjiu Liquor Elegance, Shared Worldwide: Asia-Pacific Cuisine Sino-Singapore Forum Successfully Concludes in Auckland

Finanznachrichten News

Fenjiu Shines at Asia-Pacific Culinary Forum: China-New Zealand Fusion Captivates Auckland

AUCKLAND, NZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Fenjiu, a premier Chinese liquor brand has proudly announced that it once again represented Chinese culinary culture on the international stage by successfully holding Fenjiu Night on May 9, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand at the Asia-Pacific Culinary China-New Zealand Forum. This was a top-tier culinary and liquor event, and the highlight of this successful event was Fenjiu liquor.

The event gathered elite representatives from China and New Zealand's culinary, beverage, governmental, business, and cultural media sectors. Through summit forums, keynote speeches, roundtable dialogues, and a collaborative banquet blending culinary traditions from both nations, participants deeply explored cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. A standout highlight was the fusion cuisine created by the New Zealand Chefs Exchange Association, artfully combining local ingredients with Chinese Fenjiu, delighting the palates of guests from around the globe.

"Our brewing philosophy resonates with New Zealand's pristine ecology-from premium grains grown in China's golden planting regions to Fenjiu's heritage of pure fragrance-each drop embodies our pursuit of aromatic perfection," stated Li Zhenhuan, Vice Chairman of Fenjiu Group, during the forum's opening ceremony. He emphasized that exceptional quality and cultural depth form the cornerstone of Oriental brewing, while purity and craftsmanship represent the enduring philosophy of Chinese spirits.

About Fenjiu

Fenjiu, renowned as one of China's oldest and most prestigious liquor brands, traces its heritage back more than 6,000 years. Fenjiu is celebrated globally for its distinctive "Qingxiang" style-a clear, light, and aromatic liquor crafted through traditional fermentation methods and a meticulous selection of premium ingredients. With a deep commitment to purity, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage, Fenjiu has earned international acclaim, embodying the rich spirit of Chinese liquor culture and continuing its legacy of excellence on the global stage.

Company: Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd.
Contact: Mr.Wanglei
Tel: +021558109
Website: https://www.fenjiu.com.cn/

SOURCE: Fenjiu



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/fenjiu-liquor-elegance-shared-worldwide-asia-pacific-cuisine-sino-singap-1027570

