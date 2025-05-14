Anzeige
SmallRig Unites Global Imaging Forces: 1st Shenzhen International Image Culture Week to Launch This May With SmallRig Awards 98 Finalists Announced

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organized by the China International Philanthropic Movie Festival Committee, the SmallRig Image Development Fund, and Shenzhen Leqi Innovation Co., Ltd., the inaugural Shenzhen International Image Culture Week will take place from May 23 to 25, 2025, at the OCAT Contemporary Art Terminal in Shenzhen.

Centered around the theme "Riding the Wave of Images in a Changing Era," the Culture Week will unite world-class image artists, curators, scholars, tech innovators, and renowned imaging brands from around the world. The event aims to explore the boundless possibilities of image art in the digital age through exhibitions, forums, workshops, and interactive experiences, blending international vision with industrial integration.


One of the key highlights during the Cultural Week will be the SmallRig Awards Ceremony, the SmallRig Awards is dedicated to advancing social progress through the power of images. With the slogan "See it, Change it," this year's awards attracted 3,891 submissions from 120+ countries, representing 55 languages and reflecting universal human concerns such as environmental protection, marginalized communities, and cultural heritage. With 77% of submissions from international creators, ranging from independent filmmakers and NGOs to academic institutions like the Central Academy of Drama and the New York Film Academy, the Awards showcase a truly global commitment to change through imagery. An esteemed international jury, led by Academy Award-winner Ruby Yang, will honor the most compelling works that inspire action and progress. The shortlist of 98 finalists from 31 countries and regions has now been announced on the official website https://www.smallrig.com/global/blog/shortlist.html.

Additionally, the 2025 Visionary Storytellers Industry Forum is returning for its second edition with an expanded agenda. The Forum will feature four core themes-Technology, Co-creation, Content, and Commerce, offering a full-chain dialogue platform for the industry. This will include a keynote address titled "The Wave of Images is Shaping a New Civilization," the launch of the Global Image Scene Research Initiative, and strategic collaborations such as the China Photographers Association × Shenzhen Leqi Innovation partnership.

Adding to the dynamic programming are a range of public and industry-driven events:

  • The Social Impact Image Pitching Sessions: a resource-matching platform for quality projects. The registration for The Social Impact Image Pitching Sessions has closed and the results will be announced on May 16th, Beijing time.
  • The Image Masterclasses: inspiring the next generation of creators

In a time of global visual renaissance, the 1st Shenzhen International Image Culture Week seeks not only to spotlight innovative creators but also to enrich public life through immersive cultural experiences. It is expected to draw attendees from all over the world, including filmmakers, cultural institutions, and image enthusiasts, making Shenzhen a global hub for cultural dialogue through images.

Join us in celebrating the transformative power of images, where technology and humanity come together to create a new chapter in the shared journey of humankind. Submissions are currently open for The Social Impact Image Pitching Sessions. For more information, please visit the official event website https://www.smallrig.com/global/activity/SmallrigAwards

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions including camera and phone rigs, battery, tripod and video light for content creation. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) approach and the DreamRig program, with the ultimate goal of co-designing alongside global creators to help turn their dreams into reality.

For more information about SmallRig, please visit https://www.smallrig.com/global/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687153/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-unites-global-imaging-forces-1st-shenzhen-international-image-culture-week-to-launch-this-may-with-smallrig-awards-98-finalists-announced-302455127.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
