TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund ("SMIF" or "the Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, will announce its interim results for the half-year ended 31stMarch 2025 on Wednesday 11thJune 2025.

Retail investor presentation

The Company will host a live presentation relating to the interim results via Investor Meet Company on the 11thJune 2025, at 11:00am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on the 10thJune 2025, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis +44(0)20 7260 1000

George Shiel

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited +44(0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

JPES Partners +44(0)20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh

About SMIF

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company, which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.