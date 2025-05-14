Gstar has completed the first phase of its factory in the Philippines, set to produce 1 GW of solar modules and 1. 5 GW of solar cells. The Singapore-based solar manufacturer says a planned second phase will take its solar module nameplate capacity to 2 GW. Gstar has launched its first n-type solar module and its new production base in the Philippines. The module features n-type 183. 75 mm cells in a 72-cell bifacial dual-glass format. The Singapore-based PV manufacturer said in a statement that by narrowing cell spacing and maximizing the active area, the module achieves a peak output of 595W ...

