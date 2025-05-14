Anzeige
14.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
Shamekh SIV Solutions, LLC: Shamekh SIV Solutions Announces $5.8 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan

Finanznachrichten News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamekh SIV Solutions, LLC announced their $5.8 billion global plan for a series of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities aligned with the executive order signed by President Trump on May 5, 2025, during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum held in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. The first of these facilities will be established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This significant development underscores Shamekh SIV Solutions' unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the life sciences and biopharmaceutical manufacturing sectors in the USA and across the Middle East.

During the forum, which attracted dignitaries, industry leaders, and government officials, Shamekh SIV Solutions highlighted their plan for facilities designed to incorporate fully automated IV manufacturing capabilities with cutting-edge AI-driven research and clinical development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Ground-breaking on their flagship facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is scheduled for the Fall of 2025.

At the heart of this ambitious venture lies a critical focus on securing and diversifying supply chains to safeguard national interests. By establishing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia and across the Americas, Shamekh SIV Solutions is reducing dependency on fragile global supply networks and ensuring a resilient, reliable flow of essential medical products. This strategic approach not only bolsters national security but also reinforces U.S. leadership in healthcare innovation and self-sufficiency.

Shamekh SIV Solutions is dedicated to empowering local communities by creating high-quality jobs and investing in workforce development programs. The company's facilities will prioritize hiring and training local talent, offering specialized programs to equip employees with cutting-edge skills in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and AI-driven research. This initiative not only supports regional economies but also ensures a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals ready to lead the future of healthcare innovation.

Stephen Shaya, M.D., Chairman of the Board and Founder, states, "We extend our profound gratitude to President Trump, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Administrations of the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and our future partner Alturki Holding for their unwavering support and shared vision in making this endeavor possible. The Trump Administration's policies and engagements have shown leadership and laid the groundwork for international partnerships and investment opportunities.

As Shamekh SIV Solutions embarks on this transformative journey, the company is committed to generating employment, stimulating industrial growth, and contributing to the development of a robust pharmaceutical industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States. Together with esteemed partners, Shamekh SIV Solutions is fortifying global competitiveness and positioning itself as a leader in the healthcare sector.

This venture represents a monumental leap forward in the company's mission to deliver innovative healthcare solutions. By leveraging advanced technologies and fostering international collaborations, Shamekh SIV Solutions aims to set new standards in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research, ultimately improving patient outcomes worldwide."

For more information about Shamekh SIV Solutions and its initiatives, please visit shamekhlifesciences.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shamekh-siv-solutions-announces-5-8-billion-global-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-plan-302455091.html

